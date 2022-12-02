NSBA/Modjeski and Masters Release Guide to Uncoated Weathering Steel: the Ultimate Economical, Low-Maintenance, Sustainable, Fast Bridge Material

Read full article on original website
Waltham, MA – The demand for digital product data in the construction sector is accelerating faster than ever. Its driving factors, among others, are increasing adoption of building information modeling (BIM), legal requirements for product traceability, and commercial pressure to deliver fully specified technical designs of projects quicker and error-free. However, architects and mechanical engineers have different design needs, resulting in varying and often non-compatible CAD tools and file formats. AMC Bridge suggests one example of a workable solution for that problem in the CAD-to-BIM Translator technology demonstration.
HOUSTON, Dec – Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, provided today an update on their fleet renewal program. The Galveston Island, the first of two newbuild hopper dredges,...
