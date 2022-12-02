Giants vs. Commanders: 3 reasons for concern in Week 13

The New York Giants will host the Washington Commanders for the first time this season and the first time since the franchise changed their name to the Commanders on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants opened up as slight favorites but the line has moved and Big Blue are now slight underdogs going into Sunday.

The Giants are trying to snap a two-game losing streak with the difficult part of their schedule and crucial games coming up, including their next three games being divisional opponents. Meanwhile, the Commanders come in as one of the hottest teams in the NFL winning six of their last seven games after a 1-4 start.

Here are some causes for concern going into Week 13.

Washington is hot

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In the Commanders’ last seven games they have won six of them. The loss being against one of the best teams in the NFL, the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings. In those last seven games, the Commanders have held their opponents to 20 points or less in five of those games.

They have had a softer schedule during that seven-game stretch but any time you can win six out of seven games in the NFL, that’s an impressive feat. However, everyone started to take them more seriously when they beat the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks ago.

Part of Washington’s success as of late has been the play of Taylor Heinicke.

Hopefully the Giants have an answer for a Washington team playing with confidence.

The Giants secondary vs Washington passing game

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington comes in to Week 13 leading the NFC in passing plays of 25-yards or more. The Giants are likely going to be without Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney again on Sunday, so the secondary is lacking.

Terry McLaurin is Washington’s leading receiver and someone the Giants will need to play close attention to entering Sunday.

The Washington offense isn’t afraid to take chances in order to get a big play from their offense. They have thrown 11 interceptions on the year, but that comes with the territory of their big-play ability in the passing game.

Giants' rushing game

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Early in the season, running back Saquon Barkley looked to be on his way to Comeback Player of the Year, carrying the Giants on his back game after game. Barkley has struggledof late, racking up just 55 yards or less in three of their last four games for Big Blue. His lack of success has directly correlated to the Giants losing three out of their last four.

On top of that, Washington gives up the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the league through 12 games this season.

The combination of Washington limiting opposing backs and Barkley’s recent struggles could cause problems for the Giants on Sunday.