Faster acceleration is just a click — and a credit card payment — away in new electric cars as the likes of Mercedes jump on a trend set by Tesla
Carmakers are starting to charge customers for speed boosts, but efforts to monetize software-enabled features go beyond performance upgrades.
NBC Connecticut
Self-Driving Truck Startup Kodiak Robotics Wins $50 Million Deal to Help Develop Driverless Army Vehicles
The company said it won a two-year, $49.9 million contract from the Defense Department to help develop automated combat vehicles for the U.S. Army. The vehicles will be tailored for reconnaissance, surveillance and other missions that would present a high risk to a human driver. The contract is part of...
NBC Connecticut
A Globally Critical Chip Firm Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Netherlands Over China Tech Policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
NBC Connecticut
Amazon Reportedly Reaches Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-Competitive Practices
EU antitrust regulators have reportedly reached a final deal with Amazon, three years after officials in Brussels opened a probe into whether the company uses data to engage in anti-competitive practices. The deal would be a significant victory for the European Union, and it hints at how major tech companies...
NBC Connecticut
China's Covid Lockdowns Are Having a Lessening Impact on Its Economy
As of Monday, the negative impact of China's Covid controls on its economy fell to 19.3% of China's total GDP — down from 25.1% a week ago, Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report. The figure was far lower, near 4%, in early...
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft-Backed Start-Up Heirloom Uses Limestone to Capture CO2
Just about every industry is working to reduce carbon emissions, but reduction won't be enough. To prevent the worst effects of global warming, carbon that has already been emitted needs to be removed from the atmosphere, which is why there is a new and fast-growing industry around carbon capture. Scientists...
NBC Connecticut
Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
NBC Connecticut
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
NBC Connecticut
Airlines Will Return to Profitability in 2023 After Three-Year Slump, Industry Body Says
The global airline industry is set to return to profitability again next year following a near-three year downturn, an industry body said Tuesday. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it expects the industry to post a "small" net profit of $4.7 billion in 2023, with more than 4 billion passengers set to take to the skies."
NBC Connecticut
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; Beijing Eases Some Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93% in the morning session, with the Hang Seng Tech index declining...
