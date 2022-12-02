Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jaguars' matchup against the Lions in Week 13

Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., Fox):. The Lions and Jaguars are mirror images in some ways. They’re both young, ascending teams playing better than their 4-7 records would indicate, but their margin for error remains slim as they chase the playoffs. The Jaguars are riding high after their upset of the Ravens, and Trevor Lawrence looks like he’s turned a corner with six touchdown passes and no interceptions the past three weeks. Their point production has been spotty, however, and their defense has struggled away from home. The Lions have their own defensive issues, especially against the run. But they’re the better, more talented team, and this is the type of game they should win if their rebuild is truly on track. The pick: Lions 28, Jaguars 21.

