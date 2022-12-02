Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022
Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Terry Lewis on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance, and 35-year-old Kimberly Pridemore on charges of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WTHI
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department now authorized to issue citations for open burn violations within the city
MITCHELL – During the November Mitchell City Council meeting, the Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department requested to have the authority to issue citations for open burn violations within the city. City Attorney Byron Steele assisted in writing the request into the ordinance as an amendment to the current policy....
WTHI
"Tensions could be a little high..." Law enforcement ready to protect community against any parade threats
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The streets of downtown Terre Haute will be lit up come Saturday night. It's all for the Light Your Way Christmas Parade sponsored by Saint Mary of the Woods College. The college's Director of Conferences and Events John Mace said the parade's goal is to be as bright as possible.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech is accepting applications for the Entrepreneur Certificate program
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education (RISE) is accepting applications for the spring 2023 Entrepreneur Certificate program. In three courses, students will be provided resources and networking opportunities to launch a successful startup or grow an existing business. Classes begin on January 17, 2023.
wbiw.com
Judge Cline sentences man to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday. Ransom Lee, 27, pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea deal of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony as a lessor included, with a habitual offender enhancement with the State of Indiana.
WTHI
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
wbiw.com
TASC services running essential trips only TODAY
BEDFORD – TASC services will be operating as essential travel only today. TASC will only pick up and drop off those that need to travel to and from employment or for medical appointments.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
wbiw.com
Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
wbiw.com
Standoff with barricaded subject in Parke County ends peacefully
PARKE COUNTY – A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County, who had barricaded himself inside a home, came to a peaceful end late Friday night, with the subject being taken into custody without incident. At approximately 5:00 p.m., on December 2, 2022, troopers from the Lafayette...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after investigators find, meth, heroin, and marijuana while executing a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on December 1, 2022, after police executed a search warrant at his apartment on September 29, 2022. Police arrested 45-year-old Richard Caswell, of Bedford, on charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WTHI
"He is someone important to our Terre Haute History" - Commemorative monument celebrates local hero
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, Art Spaces Inc. unveiled the restoration of a commemorative monument at the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue. This is all to honor 19th century hero, Claude Herbert. The Spanish-American War veteran heroically saved a group of children in a department store...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
The last of the Tri-State burn bans lifted
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After a long dry season, Tri-State residents are now able to use fires again. The last local county to lift their burn ban was Perry County, which cleared it nearly two weeks after issuing it. The only county in the entire state of Indiana that remains under a burn ban […]
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
wbiw.com
Man leads police on a multi-county pursuit, injures deputy, and is arrested
BLOOMFIELD – One man faces several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit Saturday that left an officer with minor injuries. At approximately 6:57 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Jordan Allor and Deputy Logan Milligan came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Cody Reeves on Lawerence Hollow Drive.
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to domestic battery
BEDFORD – On Monday, 30-year-old Samuel Payton pleaded guilty in a negotiated plea deal to a charge of domestic battery in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Charges of domestic battery in violation of a protective order and invasion of privacy were dismissed. Judge John Plummer III sentenced Payton to...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell approves amendment to the speed limit ordinance along Rabbitsville Road
MITCHELL – During the City of Mitchell regular monthly meeting, Mayor Nathan Jenkins revisited the speed limit change set in place during the November meeting, creating an amendment to the ordinance to include an additional roadway. Previously, the council voted to approve the speed limit along the following roadways:
Comments / 0