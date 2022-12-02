ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odon, IN

spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022

Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Terry Lewis on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance, and 35-year-old Kimberly Pridemore on charges of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MITCHELL, IN
WTHI

Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
wbiw.com

Ivy Tech is accepting applications for the Entrepreneur Certificate program

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education (RISE) is accepting applications for the spring 2023 Entrepreneur Certificate program. In three courses, students will be provided resources and networking opportunities to launch a successful startup or grow an existing business. Classes begin on January 17, 2023.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Judge Cline sentences man to prison for dealing meth

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday. Ransom Lee, 27, pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea deal of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony as a lessor included, with a habitual offender enhancement with the State of Indiana.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

School corporation investigating racial harassment claims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)

Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Judge sentences an habitual offender to prison

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Paragon woman to three years in the Indiana Department of Correction Thursday. Katherine Carie, 54, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, with a. habitual offender enhancement, as a part of a negotiated...
PARAGON, IN
wbiw.com

Standoff with barricaded subject in Parke County ends peacefully

PARKE COUNTY – A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County, who had barricaded himself inside a home, came to a peaceful end late Friday night, with the subject being taken into custody without incident. At approximately 5:00 p.m., on December 2, 2022, troopers from the Lafayette...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after investigators find, meth, heroin, and marijuana while executing a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on December 1, 2022, after police executed a search warrant at his apartment on September 29, 2022. Police arrested 45-year-old Richard Caswell, of Bedford, on charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BEDFORD, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

The last of the Tri-State burn bans lifted

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After a long dry season, Tri-State residents are now able to use fires again. The last local county to lift their burn ban was Perry County, which cleared it nearly two weeks after issuing it. The only county in the entire state of Indiana that remains under a burn ban […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man leads police on a multi-county pursuit, injures deputy, and is arrested

BLOOMFIELD – One man faces several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit Saturday that left an officer with minor injuries. At approximately 6:57 p.m., Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Jordan Allor and Deputy Logan Milligan came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Cody Reeves on Lawerence Hollow Drive.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to domestic battery

BEDFORD – On Monday, 30-year-old Samuel Payton pleaded guilty in a negotiated plea deal to a charge of domestic battery in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Charges of domestic battery in violation of a protective order and invasion of privacy were dismissed. Judge John Plummer III sentenced Payton to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

