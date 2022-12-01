Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVE
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry Lease
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity Report
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy Christie
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
whatsupmag.com
Sarah Kernan, Amy Aronstamn, Brian Berger, Casey Dressel
Living with the loss of loved ones has never received more focus than in the wake of the pandemic. The purpose-driven work of those who help grievers heal from loss has come to the forefront along with a new universal focus on mental health. For your hometown hospice, Hospice of the Chesapeake, that light shines brightly on our grief support team in the Chesapeake Life Center.
whatsupmag.com
Easton Dermatology Associates
Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
whatsupmag.com
Tom, Alyssa & Suds Morris
Chesapeake Car Wash and Detail Center, conveniently located near Annapolis Mall, is a state-of-the-art facility that specializes in cleaning your vehicle with their exterior, full service, and detailing service options. Tom Morris, started Chesapeake Car Wash in 2016. With a background in hockey as a coach and working for professional...
whatsupmag.com
Jack Papaleonti
“It’s easy to reach into your pocket and give some cash for a good cause, but I take the most pride in truly helping people do better and be better.” It is no different when it comes to helping his clients realize their home ownership goals. It takes a wealth of knowledge and experience to successfully navigate today’s real estate environment.
whatsupmag.com
Blue Crab Cupcakes
Blue Crab Cupcakes is a boutique bakery specializing in cupcakes, mini cupcakes, weddings, special occasion cakes, and macarons. The bakery is conveniently located off Route 50 in Annapolis Maryland. It’s an exciting visit to Blue Crab Cupcakes on Whitehall Rd. in Annapolis. Local Annapolitan and proprietor Carrie Olish leads her...
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Oncology Hematology Annapolis
The physicians and staff at Maryland Oncology Hematology Annapolis have been serving patients in the local community for over 30 years. We have a state-of-the-art facility providing comprehensive cancer and hematology care close to home. We also offer access to cutting edge clinical trials and genetic counseling in the community. Our on-site laboratory and infusion center provides the utmost convenience for our patients. In addition to infusions for the treatment of cancer, we also offer intravenous infusions for non-cancer diagnoses.
whatsupmag.com
Rachel McMahon
For Middle School math specialist Rachel McMahon, solving an equation correctly or being able to identify an obtuse angle are not the only things she wants her students to accomplish. She merges communication skills with critical thinking to push her 7th & 8th grade students out of their comfort zone by learning how to explain their thinking behind solving a problem.
whatsupmag.com
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates provides expert care for disorders of the digestive tract including colon and rectal disease, ulcers, stomach disorders, Crohn’s disease, colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and liver and pancreatic disease. Our board-certified, fellowship-trained gastroenterologists are committed to providing you the treatment you need which will get you back to your best health.
whatsupmag.com
Laura Carney
TTR | Sotheby’s International Realty | Vice President. Laura Carney’s extensive knowledge of the Eastern Shore real estate market is second to none. A Vice President of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and native of Talbot County, Laura has witnessed the many changes and growth over the last several decades. Her insight and in-depth understanding of the area is critical in guiding both buyers and sellers.
whatsupmag.com
Pam Squillari
Nestled in the Davidsonville countryside is Harvest Thyme Tavern, owned by Pastry Chef Pam Squillari and Executive Chef Rik Squillari. They met at the Culinary Institute of America, both with a passion for cuisine in their DNA. A third-generation American chef and descendant of Italian immigrants, Rik grew up in a family of chefs and restauranteurs. Pam’s passion for baking bread and pastry can be traced back to her family’s long line of eastern European bakers.
Wbaltv.com
Fishtopher the 'depressed cat' finds new home in Baltimore
A shelter cat that went viral over Thanksgiving has been adopted by a Baltimore couple. "Fishtopher" the cat's story has been shared thousands of times. Since then, he has been settling into his new home in Baltimore with young couple Laura Folts and Tanner Callahan. "He's a very lovable little...
whatsupmag.com
Maggie Melson and Nadine Marks
College Counseling at Indian Creek is a personalized process grounded in close relationships between students and the college counselors. Nadine Marks and Maggie Melson embrace this role, dedicating themselves to pairing each ICS senior with a school where they will thrive. Melson and Marks cultivate relationships early, meeting with families...
whatsupmag.com
Diane & Crew of Taylor Properties
Diane & Crew of Taylor Properties understands that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it’s a significant financial and emotional investment. That’s why our team of real estate professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional, valuable, personalized service to all of our clients. We take great pride in the relationships we build and always work relentlessly on our client’s behalf to help them achieve their real estate goals.
whatsupmag.com
Petitbon Alarm Company
Richie Petitbon is the Owner and President of Petitbon Alarm Company, founded in 1991. Richie’s son, Richie Petitbon III, Business Development Specialist, joined the team in 2020 after earning his masters at Alabama and Illinois. Petitbon’s principles were founded upon the Golden Rule, highlighted by no long-term contracts and...
98online.com
The Rage Room
Justin, Spiegel, Joe, and Mesha all ventured their way to Glen Burnie to vent their frustrations at the Rage Room!. The Rage Room gives people the opportunity to take out their anger by giving them a space to break anything they desire. The crew smashed up a car and shot some airsoft in their trip!
Wbaltv.com
She does it again: Pariijita Bastola continues to shine on 'The Voice'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Severna Park's Parijita Bastola did it again. The 17-year-old star nabbed another spot in the semifinals on "The Voice." All of Bastola's family, friends and neighbors continue to cheer her on as she advances on The Voice. As Bastola sang her heart out on "The...
whatsupmag.com
Fiona Newell Weeks
Fiona Newell Weeks is celebrated for her fearless use of color. She is drawn to pairing gentle, watercolored tones with sophisticated, juicy punches from nature’s palette, like sky blue, fresh tangerine, and lemon yellow. Her clients run the gamut, from modernist city dwellers to country-estate traditionalists. Inherent in Fiona...
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fluffy Ramone Seeks New Home
Is the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria adopting teddy bears now?. 5-year-old Ramone is the perfect mix of fluff and floof, with gorgeous silky ears to complete the package. Ramone recently lost his eyesight to an infection, and he's still learning how to take in the world around him, so he'd love a family who can guide him along his way.
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Anne Arundel County, MD
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The holiday season is here and FOX 5 has your guide to what's holly and jolly across Anne Arundel County!. Enjoy a historic holiday tradition that turns downtown Annapolis into a winter wonderland of shopping and fun!. The first two Thursdays of...
