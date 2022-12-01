Read full article on original website
Jack Papaleonti
“It’s easy to reach into your pocket and give some cash for a good cause, but I take the most pride in truly helping people do better and be better.” It is no different when it comes to helping his clients realize their home ownership goals. It takes a wealth of knowledge and experience to successfully navigate today’s real estate environment.
A Former Corporate CEO Now Sells Fish in St. Michaels
Lots of people rethink their work lives, but only one has recently gone from the top ranks of huge companies like Microsoft and Bank of America to selling crab at an Eastern Shore seafood market. Meet the new Linda Zecher. Most recently CEO of the publishing company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, she’s now spending her days as a small-business owner, fishmonger, and butcher at Chesapeake Seafood & Prime Meats in St. Michaels.
Rod Messick
The Face of Building a Great Company by CultivatingGreat People. Chief Executive Officer | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. My Navy experiences provided many valuable leadership lessons, but one that stands out in my work at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty is that nothing beats an organization that has a strong esprit de corps. The biggest ships, fastest planes, and quietest submarines don’t make a strong Navy, great people do. The same can be said of any company. We are only as strong as the agents and employees who choose to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. We are great because our people are great.” – Rod Messick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.
Local By Design, artists show their craft
Two minutes after meeting Suzanne Jett,you called her Suzi. Annapolis artists called her their best friend. She had a brilliant business plan which she shared at a fundraiser with Susan Sears.
Laura Carney
TTR | Sotheby’s International Realty | Vice President. Laura Carney’s extensive knowledge of the Eastern Shore real estate market is second to none. A Vice President of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and native of Talbot County, Laura has witnessed the many changes and growth over the last several decades. Her insight and in-depth understanding of the area is critical in guiding both buyers and sellers.
Petitbon Alarm Company
Richie Petitbon is the Owner and President of Petitbon Alarm Company, founded in 1991. Richie’s son, Richie Petitbon III, Business Development Specialist, joined the team in 2020 after earning his masters at Alabama and Illinois. Petitbon’s principles were founded upon the Golden Rule, highlighted by no long-term contracts and...
12/02: Feedback Friday
Welcome to our weekly column in which a topic of interest, piece of news, relevant opinion, or general request for feedback is presented. We’ll offer the topic du jour and accompanying question, and you have the opportunity to respond with your thoughts. Simply fill out the form below. A...
Carol B. Sisco, Ph.D.
“Providing opportunities” is Dr. Sisco’s guiding principle for her work. This focus, coupled with a strong connection to her family, Jean Head Sisco, Joseph Sisco, and Jane Sisco, has motivated her. She has made a remarkable impact on Anne Arundel County and beyond through her financial contributions, leadership, and mentoring. Her giving is broad and deep, supporting education, literacy, leadership, hunger, conservation, mental health and addiction, and the arts. Dr. Sisco encourages others to contribute by example. She maximizes her giving by supporting matching campaigns and advancing strategies that help broaden organizational funding. She serves and has served on diverse national and local boards and is currently board chair of the Annapolis Maritime Museum. In November, Carol B. Sisco was named the 2022 Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County’s Philanthropist of the Year.
Tate & Cami Russack
RLC’s attorneys Tate and Cami Russack have been helping Marylanders from Offices on the Eastern Shore in Easton and in Annapolis since 2000. RLC’s experienced and respected Bankruptcy & Debt Relief practice can help you with personal or business negotiations, restructuring and when necessary, all the Protection in Bankruptcy.
Easton Dermatology Associates
Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
For All Seasons
Mental Health challenges, sexual assault, abuse, and trauma are a reality for many people in our community. Not everyone wants to discuss these topics, yet we all hope they are being addressed. Today, over 85 For All Seasons staff members are the Faces of Resilience, providing the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Eastern Shore Region. Our team of specialists offers therapy, psychiatry, and victim services in both English and Spanish. We accept all insurances and serve all clients regardless of one’s ability to pay. Our mental health and sexual assault crisis hotlines are available 24-hours, 365 days a year. The decision to seek mental health support is an empowering step toward healing, and the results can be life-changing. For All Seasons proudly supports our resilient community members on their journey to wellness.
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
New Annapolis kayak launch, boardwalk and ‘living shoreline’ secures federal grant funding
More than 100 restoration projects across the Chesapeake Bay watershed are in the works supported by $33.8 million in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, officials announced on Friday. The grants can leverage another $30 million in federal money from projects ranging from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Virginia Beach, Va. One of those projects would restore a cove just upstream from Annapolis’ City Dock.
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Sold by: Jay Gruden, former head coach of what are now the Washington Commanders, and Cheryl Gruden, a real-estate agent. Bragging points: A five-bedroom estate spread across three acres, with six bathrooms, a wine cellar and tasting room, and a “resort-style” backyard. Where: Arlington. Bought by: Chuck Robb,...
Kent County Economic and Tourism Development Team
The Faces of Kent County Economic and Tourism Development. The Kent County Economic and Tourism Development (KCETD) Team has been integral in enhancing the economic stability of the county. Through business attraction, business retention, and destination marketing strategies, the KCETD Team has developed a robust program to facilitate economic sustainability for the county and its constituents.
Frederick: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Frederick, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Frederick Maryland. Known for its rich culture and heritage, Frederick, Maryland is a place to visit with family and friends. The city is located near the capital of Washington, D.C. and offers plenty of activities for all. Visitors can take a carriage or trolley...
M&M Carnot to Expand Headquarters and Double Workforce in Maryland
Natural refrigeration manufacturer M&M Carnot is expanding its headquarters in Federalsburg, Maryland (U.S.) by leasing an existing 25,000ft2 (2,323m2) space next door, with room available for future expansions, according to Maryland’s Department of Commerce. This is expected to double the company’s workforce from 100 to 200 over the next...
Chesapeake Bay Beach Club
The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club has been a leader in the Wedding, Special Event, and Hospitality industry for over 20 years. Their commitment to excellence in service, food and beverage, and their exquisite property have won countless awards along the way. Over the years, the Chesapeake Bay Beach has grown to include waterfront event venues, flexible conference venues, a luxury boutique hotel, signature farm-to-table restaurant, wellness-focused full-service spa and salon, and marketplace offering locally-sourced small bites and luxury retail.
Hangry Joe’s Opens Rockville Pike Location
Hangry Joe’s, located next to Roy Rogers at 718-B Rockville Pike, is now open according to Hangry Joe’s social media accounts. This is the third Montgomery County location after opening restaurants in Wheaton and Travilah Square earlier this year. An upcoming restaurant is also coming soon to Montgomery Village.
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
