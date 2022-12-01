Mental Health challenges, sexual assault, abuse, and trauma are a reality for many people in our community. Not everyone wants to discuss these topics, yet we all hope they are being addressed. Today, over 85 For All Seasons staff members are the Faces of Resilience, providing the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Eastern Shore Region. Our team of specialists offers therapy, psychiatry, and victim services in both English and Spanish. We accept all insurances and serve all clients regardless of one’s ability to pay. Our mental health and sexual assault crisis hotlines are available 24-hours, 365 days a year. The decision to seek mental health support is an empowering step toward healing, and the results can be life-changing. For All Seasons proudly supports our resilient community members on their journey to wellness.

2 DAYS AGO