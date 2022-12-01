Read full article on original website
Related
whatsupmag.com
Jack Papaleonti
“It’s easy to reach into your pocket and give some cash for a good cause, but I take the most pride in truly helping people do better and be better.” It is no different when it comes to helping his clients realize their home ownership goals. It takes a wealth of knowledge and experience to successfully navigate today’s real estate environment.
whatsupmag.com
Ann C. Alsina CFP®, CPWA®
“For women, financial independence is a matter of necessity.”. - Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, board chair and president of Charles Schwab Foundation, Managing Director Charles Schwab & Co. Ann C. Alsina couldn’t agree more. Ann founded CovingtonAlsina in 2012 to provide solid financial advice to strong, successful women. Since then, Ann’s clientele...
whatsupmag.com
Prostatis Financial Advisors Group
Our approach at Prostatis Financial Advisors Group is simple: We provide accountable retirement, tax and estate planning, which we pair with clear and constant personal contact with each of our clients. Our team believes in diversification, along with developing sensible, conservative long-term asset allocation strategies. We work side-by-side with clients...
whatsupmag.com
Joyce & Associates, LLC
Kevin M. Joyce, Esq. | M. Christine Joyce, Esq. Divorce, custody disputes, domestic violence – all unpleasant, frequently heart wrenching, experiences where emotions run nearly as high as the stakes. At Joyce & Associates, LLC, Kevin and Christine know the stresses and stakes involved and every client’s representation is guided by one question: what are the client’s goals? With over a thousand domestic clients on the Eastern Shore (and scores more across the State), Kevin & Christine have the experience to guide clients through the most complex divorces, and the most stressful custody disputes – always with compassion and honesty. Crucially, the firm’s diverse practice areas and training, which include criminal defense, mediation and appointment to represent children, provide a backstop for clients when complications arise. Kevin & Christine have both been repeatedly recognized as Super Lawyers® – and the firm’s commitment to needy litigants has resulted in awards, including being recognized previously as the “Law Firm of the Year” by Mid Shore Pro Bono, Inc. At Joyce & Associates, LLC, our motto in representing our clients is simple: Aut Viam Inveniam, Aut Faciam. Either I will find a way, or I will make one.
whatsupmag.com
Rod Messick
The Face of Building a Great Company by CultivatingGreat People. Chief Executive Officer | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. My Navy experiences provided many valuable leadership lessons, but one that stands out in my work at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty is that nothing beats an organization that has a strong esprit de corps. The biggest ships, fastest planes, and quietest submarines don’t make a strong Navy, great people do. The same can be said of any company. We are only as strong as the agents and employees who choose to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. We are great because our people are great.” – Rod Messick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty.
whatsupmag.com
Brant Nielsen
Nielsen Development Group | Voted 2022 Custom Builder of The Year. As much as Brant Nielsen appreciates the recognition, he’d much rather shift the spotlight onto employees who’ve been instrumental in NDG’s success. As Brant says, “We focus on people who are exceptional at their craft. They...
whatsupmag.com
Carol B. Sisco, Ph.D.
“Providing opportunities” is Dr. Sisco’s guiding principle for her work. This focus, coupled with a strong connection to her family, Jean Head Sisco, Joseph Sisco, and Jane Sisco, has motivated her. She has made a remarkable impact on Anne Arundel County and beyond through her financial contributions, leadership, and mentoring. Her giving is broad and deep, supporting education, literacy, leadership, hunger, conservation, mental health and addiction, and the arts. Dr. Sisco encourages others to contribute by example. She maximizes her giving by supporting matching campaigns and advancing strategies that help broaden organizational funding. She serves and has served on diverse national and local boards and is currently board chair of the Annapolis Maritime Museum. In November, Carol B. Sisco was named the 2022 Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County’s Philanthropist of the Year.
whatsupmag.com
Tate & Cami Russack
RLC’s attorneys Tate and Cami Russack have been helping Marylanders from Offices on the Eastern Shore in Easton and in Annapolis since 2000. RLC’s experienced and respected Bankruptcy & Debt Relief practice can help you with personal or business negotiations, restructuring and when necessary, all the Protection in Bankruptcy.
whatsupmag.com
Ronnie Vesnaver & Mel Skirkanich
Director of the Chesapeake Watershed Semester & Science Instructor for the Chesapeake Watershed Semester. “A robust environmental education is critical to fully prepare our students for the world they are inheriting,” says Ronnie Vesnaver, Director of The Gunston School’s Chesapeake Watershed Semester, a single-semester, place-based academic program open to all high school juniors and seniors.
whatsupmag.com
Maggie Melson and Nadine Marks
College Counseling at Indian Creek is a personalized process grounded in close relationships between students and the college counselors. Nadine Marks and Maggie Melson embrace this role, dedicating themselves to pairing each ICS senior with a school where they will thrive. Melson and Marks cultivate relationships early, meeting with families...
whatsupmag.com
Andie Ross Esq.
Bankruptcy attorney Andie Ross has dedicated her practice to providing tailored solutions to individuals and businesses throughout the region. The people that retain her to get out of debt and start a new life are more than just clients – they are her Eastern Shore neighbors and friends, who deserve her personal attention every step of the way. Andie welcomes all inquiries and provides a free and confidential consultation to review Bankruptcy, Debt Consolidation, and Debt Settlement options. She represents debtors and creditors of all sizes and is currently representing creditors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case in the District of Delaware and the Revlon Inc. case in the Southern District of New York. Andie’s devotion to her clients has been recognized by the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland, Mid Shore Pro Bono, the Maryland General Assembly, the U.S. Congress, and Super Lawyers. The greatest accolade, admittedly closest to Andie’s heart, and what makes her the “Face of Bankruptcy Law” on the Eastern Shore are her 125 five-star reviews on AVVO.
whatsupmag.com
Petitbon Alarm Company
Richie Petitbon is the Owner and President of Petitbon Alarm Company, founded in 1991. Richie’s son, Richie Petitbon III, Business Development Specialist, joined the team in 2020 after earning his masters at Alabama and Illinois. Petitbon’s principles were founded upon the Golden Rule, highlighted by no long-term contracts and...
whatsupmag.com
Rachel McMahon
For Middle School math specialist Rachel McMahon, solving an equation correctly or being able to identify an obtuse angle are not the only things she wants her students to accomplish. She merges communication skills with critical thinking to push her 7th & 8th grade students out of their comfort zone by learning how to explain their thinking behind solving a problem.
whatsupmag.com
Easton Dermatology Associates
Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, Jr., the team at Easton Dermatology Associates specialize in diagnosing skin disorders and providing the best treatments available to improve the health and appearance of your skin. They stay on the cutting edge of their specialty, which...
whatsupmag.com
Tom, Alyssa & Suds Morris
Chesapeake Car Wash and Detail Center, conveniently located near Annapolis Mall, is a state-of-the-art facility that specializes in cleaning your vehicle with their exterior, full service, and detailing service options. Tom Morris, started Chesapeake Car Wash in 2016. With a background in hockey as a coach and working for professional...
whatsupmag.com
For All Seasons
Mental Health challenges, sexual assault, abuse, and trauma are a reality for many people in our community. Not everyone wants to discuss these topics, yet we all hope they are being addressed. Today, over 85 For All Seasons staff members are the Faces of Resilience, providing the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Eastern Shore Region. Our team of specialists offers therapy, psychiatry, and victim services in both English and Spanish. We accept all insurances and serve all clients regardless of one’s ability to pay. Our mental health and sexual assault crisis hotlines are available 24-hours, 365 days a year. The decision to seek mental health support is an empowering step toward healing, and the results can be life-changing. For All Seasons proudly supports our resilient community members on their journey to wellness.
whatsupmag.com
Hogan Addresses First-Ever Quantum World Congress
Also Discusses Maryland’s Economic Turnaround with American Hotel and Lodging Association. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan addressed the first-ever Quantum World Congress at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC, discussing the importance of Maryland’s leadership in innovation and new sciences and technologies to address the economic and security challenges the nation faces.
whatsupmag.com
12/02: Feedback Friday
Welcome to our weekly column in which a topic of interest, piece of news, relevant opinion, or general request for feedback is presented. We’ll offer the topic du jour and accompanying question, and you have the opportunity to respond with your thoughts. Simply fill out the form below. A...
whatsupmag.com
Fiona Newell Weeks
Fiona Newell Weeks is celebrated for her fearless use of color. She is drawn to pairing gentle, watercolored tones with sophisticated, juicy punches from nature’s palette, like sky blue, fresh tangerine, and lemon yellow. Her clients run the gamut, from modernist city dwellers to country-estate traditionalists. Inherent in Fiona...
whatsupmag.com
Pam Squillari
Nestled in the Davidsonville countryside is Harvest Thyme Tavern, owned by Pastry Chef Pam Squillari and Executive Chef Rik Squillari. They met at the Culinary Institute of America, both with a passion for cuisine in their DNA. A third-generation American chef and descendant of Italian immigrants, Rik grew up in a family of chefs and restauranteurs. Pam’s passion for baking bread and pastry can be traced back to her family’s long line of eastern European bakers.
Comments / 0