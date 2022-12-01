Bankruptcy attorney Andie Ross has dedicated her practice to providing tailored solutions to individuals and businesses throughout the region. The people that retain her to get out of debt and start a new life are more than just clients – they are her Eastern Shore neighbors and friends, who deserve her personal attention every step of the way. Andie welcomes all inquiries and provides a free and confidential consultation to review Bankruptcy, Debt Consolidation, and Debt Settlement options. She represents debtors and creditors of all sizes and is currently representing creditors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case in the District of Delaware and the Revlon Inc. case in the Southern District of New York. Andie’s devotion to her clients has been recognized by the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland, Mid Shore Pro Bono, the Maryland General Assembly, the U.S. Congress, and Super Lawyers. The greatest accolade, admittedly closest to Andie’s heart, and what makes her the “Face of Bankruptcy Law” on the Eastern Shore are her 125 five-star reviews on AVVO.

2 DAYS AGO