Men's boxing's top 100: The best boxers in the sport, including Tyson Fury, Shakur Stevenson and Errol Spence Jr.

The age-old pound-for-pound debate rages on year after year. Just who is the baddest man on the planet? Fighters jockey for position in their respective weight classes but they're also measured against each other time and again. Those who can rack up titles in multiple weight classes sometimes are pushed ahead of others during these watercooler arguments across the world, and really, it's impossible to have a consensus No. 1 no matter who's competing at the time.

This is all subjective. After all, most of the fighters on this list will never face each other, sometimes even when they're competing in the same weight class. That's the reality of today's more-fractured-than-ever boxing landscape. But we can still try to determine who deserves to stand above the rest across global boxing, taking into account accomplishments, current form, talent level, potential, and most of all, the vaunted eye test. Some fighters just look the part.

One such boxer is "The Gypsy King," Tyson Fury, the hulking heavyweight who defends his lineal and WBC championship on Saturday in a tuneup trilogy bout against Derek Chisora in London ( 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+ ). A victory should propel the 34-year-old Englishman into a spring battle with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Following a pair of victories over Anthony Joshua and an undisputed cruiserweight championship reign, Usyk is another fighter in the mix as the world's best regardless of weight. The winner of Fury-Usyk (if it happens) will have as strong an argument as anyone for the pound-for-pound throne. Two more fighters with a claim -- Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez -- meet on Saturday in a trilogy fight . But those aren't the only four fighters with a realistic claim. Boxers from 105 pounds to 200-plus are all pushing toward the same goal: to be the best in the world.

Note: A ranking of the best women's boxers in the world will follow.

1. Naoya Inoue, 29, WBA/WBC/IBF bantamweight champion (23-0, 20 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 13 vs. Paul Butler ( Watch on ESPN+ )

Inoue is a generational talent. He has proved peerless in three weight classes and is smack-dab in his prime. A fighter like Inoue likely won't be truly tested until he faces far bigger men, much like Vasiliy Lomachenko before him. While Inoue hasn't faced an elite fighter yet, the way he dispenses his foes has shown his greatness. He intends to move up to 122 pounds after this next fight. The only thing stopping Inoue from widespread acclaim as the best fighter in the world? The fact that most of his fights take place in Japan and therefore in the early-morning hours in the United States.

2. Terence Crawford, 35, WBO welterweight champion (38-0, 29 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. David Avanesyan

A switch-hitting boxer-puncher, Crawford is one of the best finishers in the sport. With an unmatched nasty streak inside the ring and some of the best fundamentals in boxing, Crawford hasn't gone the distance since a 2016 win over Viktor Postol in a 140-pound unification fight. What continues to elude Crawford is a marquee fight despite an abundance of top-tier talent at 147 pounds during his reign. A fight with Errol Spence Jr. remains perhaps the biggest the sport can offer, but the sides have been unable to close a deal in 2022.

3. Oleksandr Usyk, 35, WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight champion (20-0, 13 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

An Olympic gold medalist with excellent footwork who can move around the ring as well as anyone, Usyk ruled over the cruiserweights as undisputed champion before setting his sights on boxing's glamor division. At heavyweight, Usyk proved he's among the elite fighters in the sport with a pair of decision victories over Anthony Joshua. A victory over Tyson Fury in a proposed spring matchup for the undisputed heavyweight crown would stamp Usyk's trip to the Hall of Fame.

4. Tyson Fury, 34, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion (32-0-1, 23 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Derek Chisora ( Watch on ESPN+ )

"The Gypsy King" defies logic with his boxing ability at 6-foot-9, 270 pounds. Fury can move like a middleweight, able to evade punches in tight quarters while delivering his own. Earlier in his career, Fury was criticized for the lack of action in his bouts, but now at 34, his fights are anything but boring. He's adapted his style, and his 2021 trilogy battle with Deontay Wilder is one of the greatest in heavyweight history . Fury's resume is already Hall of Fame worthy. He is unfairly penalized on pound-for-pound lists for being a heavyweight, but if he can unify all four titles with a convincing victory over Oleksandr Usyk, he could reach the pinnacle of the sport and be regarded as its greatest fighter.

5. Dmitry Bivol, 31, WBA light heavyweight champion (21-0, 11 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A slick boxer with impeccable defense and an excellent jab, Bivol has been a light heavyweight titleholder for years but didn't break through until May when he upset Canelo Alvarez in a rout. For an encore, Bivol played with Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez over 12 rounds earlier this month. Bivol has long been touted as an elite fighter and proved it beyond a shadow of a doubt in his win over Alvarez. Bivol didn't just outpoint Alvarez; he dealt plenty of damage with five- and six-punch combinations, displaying another layer to his game. He appears to be improving each time out.

6. Canelo Alvarez, 32, undisputed super middleweight champion (58-2-2, 39 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Boxing's top star, Alvarez remains the undisputed 168-pound champion following a loss to Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds. Alvarez didn't look his best in September's trilogy win vs. Gennadiy Golovkin and recently underwent left wrist surgery. When Alvarez is on his game, he's arguably the top fighter in the sport, having shown the ability to slice through weight classes while carrying his power. He also is among the best defensive fighters in the sport and possesses arguably boxing's best résumé. Besides the wins over GGG, Alvarez scored a brutal KO of Sergey Kovalev in a 175-pound title fight and stopped Caleb Plant to unify all four 168-pound belts. Alvarez can return to the top spot with a win over Bivol in a rematch, but a victory over David Benavidez might also restore his status as pound-for-pound king.

7. Errol Spence Jr., 32, WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champion (28-0, 22 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A strong welterweight with one of the best southpaw jabs in the game, Errol Spence Jr. returned in December 2020 from a serious car accident in October 2019 and showed no ill effects in the ring. Even a detached retina that canceled his fight with Manny Pacquiao didn't slow him. There's more work to be done if he wants to clean out the division. Besides Terence Crawford, Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. are worthy of fights with Spence, but they'll have to hurry up because Spence will likely move up to 154 pounds in the near future. Next for Spence could be a fight with former champion Keith Thurman.

8. Artur Beterbiev, 37, WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight champion (18-0, 18 KOs)

Next fight: Jan. 28 vs. Anthony Yarde

Boxing's only champion with a 100% knockout ratio, Beterbiev rarely loses a round. A punishing puncher with a stiff jab, Beterbiev added a third 175-pound title in June with a two-round beatdown of Joe Smith Jr. While Beterbiev's all-around game can't be questioned, he has been inactive over the years and has just 18 career fights as he approaches 38 years old. With an expected victory over Anthony Yarde, talks could resume to match Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship in a mouth-watering matchup.

9. Devin Haney, 24, undisputed lightweight champion (29-0, 15 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

At just 24 years old, Haney already is the undisputed champion in one of boxing's best weight classes and has a defense of all four belts to his name. A crafty fighter with loads of ring smarts, an excellent jab and footwork, Haney twice traveled to Australia for lopsided decision wins over George Kambosos Jr. Haney broke through in 2021 with wins over former champions Jorge Linares and Joseph Diaz Jr., and now has a pair of wins over the man who dethroned Teofimo Lopez Jr. He has a chance to keep improving and show his talent if a proposed spring matchup with Vasiliy Lomachenko can be finalized.

10. Shakur Stevenson, 25, junior lightweight (19-0, 9 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

An Olympic silver medalist, Stevenson quickly developed into one of the best boxers in the world. With a combination of crisp defense and smooth boxing, Stevenson has the look of a future pound-for-pound king. Already a two-division champion, Stevenson will chase more titles at 135 pounds after he failed to make weight for his September fight vs. Robson Conceicao. He appears more than equipped to make the jump as he grows into his body, and a future showdown with Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko could materialize.

11. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, 35, junior bantamweight (51-3, 41 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Juan Francisco Estrada

A volume-punching phenom who routinely unloads upward of 1,000 punches per fight, Gonzalez appeared finished when he was brutally knocked out by Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a 2016 rematch. Turns out it was simply another chance for Gonzalez to prove his greatness. Since the defeat, he won another title, dropped a highly controversial decision to Estrada in last year's rematch and steamrolled Julio Cesar Martinez in March. Gonzalez is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer with titles in four weight classes. He has a chance to add to that resume with Saturday's trilogy battle vs. Estrada for the WBC's franchise title at 115 pounds. Win or lose, the former pound-for-pound king changed the game for the smaller weight classes forever.

12. Jermell Charlo, 32, undisputed junior middleweight champion (35-1-1, 19 KOs)

Next fight: Jan. 28 vs. Tim Tszyu

The undisputed 154-pound champion scored his best victory in May when he outlasted Brian Castano in a grueling rematch. Charlo has basically cleaned out the 154-pound division, but it's one of the weakest weight classes in the sport. Next, he'll meet Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28, and after that, there are no viable challengers outside of Sebastian Fundora. He has exchanged insults with Terence Crawford for months, and that would be a fight that, if he were to win, could vault him to another level.

13. Juan Francisco Estrada, 32, junior bantamweight lineal champion (43-3, 28 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Roman Gonzalez

Estrada is a future Hall of Famer and remains the top fighter at 115 pounds all these years later. He split a pair of fights with both "Chocolatito" and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and also racked up impressive wins during a lengthy 112-pound title reign.

Estrada's win over Gonzalez last year was controversial, but he'll have one more chance to score a convincing victory over his rival this Saturday. Win or lose, a move to 118 pounds could be on the horizon.

14. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 34, lightweight (17-2, 11 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Formerly boxing's top pound-for-pound fighter, Lomachenko was at his best at 126 and 130 pounds. Now 34, the magic that made Lomachenko look invincible appears to be slipping away. He struggled with Jamaine Ortiz in October , and of course, lost his lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez Jr. in 2020. Lomachenko will likely have his chance to regain his handle on the 135-pound division with a proposed spring showdown against Devin Haney for the undisputed championship.

15. Josh Taylor, 31, WBO junior welterweight champion (19-0, 13 KOs)

Next fight: Feb. 4 vs. Jack Catterall (ESPN+)

A big 140-pounder who likes to use his strength on the inside, Taylor captured the undisputed championship in 2021. He has since vacated all but one of his junior welterweight belts for a rematch with Jack Catterall after the controversial decision over Catterall in February 2022.

Taylor planned to move up to 147 pounds after the Catterall bout, but following the outcry over the scoring, Taylor will run it back on Feb. 4. With an emphatic victory, Taylor could reclaim his spot in ESPN's pound-for-pound top 10 and look forward to a high-stakes showdown with Teofimo Lopez Jr. (or a rematch with Regis Prograis) if he sticks at 140.

16. Gervonta Davis, 28, WBA "regular" lightweight champion (27-0, 25 KOs)

Next fight: Jan. 7 vs. Hector Luis Garcia

One of the biggest stars in boxing, Davis has added layers to his game over the years. He can walk opponents into concussive power shots -- as he did in his May KO of Rolando "Rolly" Romero -- but also outbox foes over 12 rounds with his southpaw jab. "Tank" has bounced between 130, 135 and 140 pounds, but appears to be settled at lightweight for the time being. He's never faced anyone approaching the top level, and that will change if he emerges victorious from the Garcia matchup. A superfight with top contender Ryan Garcia is penciled in for April 15 in Las Vegas.

17. David Benavidez, 25, WBC interim super middleweight champion (26-0, 23 KOs)

Next fight: March 18 vs. Caleb Plant

A punishing volume puncher with power in both hands, Benavidez is an offensive machine. He's a two-time super middleweight titleholder ( both times was stripped , once for testing positive for the banned substance benzoylecgonine, and once for missing weight ahead of a title fight) who's finished every opponent since 2019. He just might be the most avoided fighter in the sport -- and with good reason. Benavidez will finally have the chance to prove his greatness when he steps way up in class for a grudge match with Caleb Plant. A victory would put Benavidez in the catbird position for a shot at Canelo Alvarez's four titles.

18. Stephen Fulton, 28, WBC/WBO junior featherweight champion (21-0, KOs)

Next fight: TBA

One of the best all-around boxers in the game, the Philadelphia fighter has not only tossed upward of 1,000 punches in multiple fights, but also showed the ability to outbox opponents with a rangy jab. His majority-decision win over Brandon Figueroa was one of the best fights of 2021 and screams for a rematch. After the WBC ordered a featherweight title eliminator between the pair, they could meet next year at 126 pounds if Fulton decides to move up.

19. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, 22, junior bantamweight (17-0, 11 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Perhaps no fighter had a bigger breakthrough in 2022 than "Bam" Rodriguez. With emphatic wins over 115-pound stalwarts in Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Carlos Cuadras, Rodriguez appears primed for a lengthy run at the top of the sport. He'll campaign at 112 pounds going forward, where a pair of compelling matchups await him. If he can defeat Sunny Edwards or Julio Cesar Martinez, Rodriguez will strengthen his pound-for-pound case.

20. Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 28, WBA/IBF junior featherweight champion (11-0, 8 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

An Olympic bronze medalist, Akhmadaliev's inside fighting has proven too much to overcome so far. He's now made four defenses of the two 112-pound titles he won from Daniel Roman in 2020. A fight with Stephen Fulton would crown an undisputed champion at 122 pounds, but there's a good chance Fulton moves to 126 pounds next. However, Naoya Inoue is jumping up to 122 pounds, presenting a big-money fight for Akhmadaliev in 2023 and beyond.

21. Gennadiy Golovkin, 40, WBA/IBF middleweight champion (42-2-1, 37 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

An all-time great middleweight who possesses one of the best knockout streaks in division history, GGG is nearing the end of his career. More than simply an imposing puncher, Golovkin ruled over the middleweight division for years and proved his mettle in three fights with Canelo Alvarez. Golovkin appears to have a few more good performances in him, and there's no reason to believe he can't return to 160 pounds and defeat the best of a weak division.

22. Kazuto Ioka, 33, WBO junior bantamweight champion (29-2, 15 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 31 vs. Joshua Franco

One of the most underrated fighters in the sport, Ioka has held a 115-pound title since 2019. He will look to add a second title when he meets Joshua Franco on New Year's Eve in Japan. With a win, he could look to a matchup with Juan Francisco Estrada or Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez in 2023.

23. Deontay Wilder, 37, heavyweight (43-2-1, 42 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Wilder remains the biggest puncher in all of boxing. He added to his legacy in defeat with an epic trilogy fight with Fury that will be remembered for a long time. "The Bronze Bomber" is in line for several marquee fights in 2023 after a destructive first-round KO of former sparring partner Robert Helenius in October. Wilder is expected to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. in the first half of '23 after the WBC ordered the title eliminator, but Wilder's manager, Shelly Finkel, insists he'd rather pursue the long-awaited matchup with Anthony Joshua. Either way, Wilder will find himself in a winnable high-stakes fight.

24. Jermall Charlo, 32, WBC middleweight champion (32-0, 22 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A dangerous puncher with a stiff power jab, the bigger Charlo twin was once considered the more talented of the pair. But inactivity has stymied his progress in the middleweight division. He hasn't fought since June 2021 and has no fight scheduled, though he was in talks to fight Jaime Munguia earlier this year. Charlo challenged Dmitry Bivol to a fight this past weekend at the Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda bout. He also exchanged words with Jose Benavidez at the Errol Spence Jr.-Yordenis Ugas bout in April. Both are big-money bouts for Charlo, but there's no such fight on the horizon for him at the moment.

25. Jaron "Boots" Ennis, 25, welterweight (29-0, 27 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Arguably the most talented fighter in the sport who has yet to win a title, Ennis has found difficulty landing a marquee bout. With his blend of speed, power and punch variety, Ennis will surely win a title when he gets his chance. Ennis fought only once in 2022, disappointing activity for a fighter primed for such big things. He will look for bigger bouts in 2023.

26. Kenshiro Teraji, 30, WBA/WBC junior flyweight champion (20-1, 12 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The No. 1 junior flyweight in the world, Teraji unified 108-pound titles with a seventh-round TKO of Hiroto Kyoguchi last month. He avenged his lone defeat with a third-round KO of Masamichi Yabuki in March. There are no marquee fights available for Teraji at 108 pounds, but plenty await at 112 pounds and eventually 115.

27. Sunny Edwards, 26, IBF flyweight champion (19-0, 4 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A sharp boxing mind who can box circles around his foes, Edwards hasn't lost many rounds thus far. He's among the best defenders in the game, and his pinpoint jab makes up for his lack of pop. Edwards has long called for a unification fight with Julio Cesar Martinez, but it continues to elude him. Now that Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez resides at 112 pounds, he has another option for a high-stakes fight, but the true marquee matchups lie ahead at 115.

28. Teofimo Lopez, 25, junior welterweight (17-1, 13 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Sandor Martin ( Watch on ESPN+ )

Lopez remains on the comeback trail after he shockingly lost his undisputed lightweight championship to George Kambosos Jr. last year. He was hospitalized afterward with a slight tear in his esophagus but returned this summer with a stoppage win over Pedro Campa in a confidence-building matchup. He hopes to become a two-division champion and continues that journey against Martin in New York. With a victory, he'll guarantee himself a future WBC title shot.

29. Regis Prograis, 33, WBC junior welterweight champion (28-1, 24 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Prograis is now a two-time 140-pound champion after a destructive finish of Jose Zepeda . His lone loss came via majority decision in a unification with Josh Taylor in 2019. With excellent head movement, punch variety and power, Prograis has a chance to establish himself as the best 140-pounder in the world. He'll have the opportunity to prove it as the WBC already laid out his first two defenses: Jose Ramirez followed by the winner of Teofimo Lopez Jr.-Sandor Martin.

30. Anthony Joshua, 33, heavyweight (24-3, 22 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

One of the biggest stars in global boxing, Joshua performed better in the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk yet clearly isn't on the same level. Joshua boasts one of the best resumes in the sport with wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz Jr. Talks to match Joshua with Tyson Fury in a U.K. mega-fight weren't fruitful, but Joshua is sure to land a big bout regardless. The fight everyone really wants to see is between Joshua and Deontay Wilder, two of the biggest punchers in heavyweight history. But first, Joshua might want a confidence-builder after two consecutive losses.

31. Caleb Plant, 30, super middleweight (22-1, 13 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A slick boxer with an excellent jab, Plant was no match for Alvarez but is surely better for the experience on the elite level. In his first fight since the setback, Plant scored perhaps the KO of the year against Anthony Dirrell in October. He gets another crack at the top level when he meets longtime rival David Benavidez on March 18 in Las Vegas. It's a compelling clash of styles given Benavidez's pressure, and the winner could land on the pound-for-pound list.

32. Emanuel Navarrete, 27, WBO featherweight champion (36-1, 30 KOs)

Next fight: TBA vs. Oscar Valdez Jr.

A volume-puncher from Mexico, Navarrete has proven too big, too strong and too good for opponents at 122 and 126 pounds, where he claimed titles. He's currently regarded as the best featherweight in the world, but will move up to 130 pounds if a title fight against Oscar Valdez Jr. can be finalized for early 2023. The matchup shows the kind of confidence Navarrete has, too. After all, this will be his first fight at 130 pounds.

33. Ryan Garcia, 24, junior welterweight (23-0, 19 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Garcia has proven to be far more than just a fighter with a massive social media following . Following wrist surgery and a mental health sabbatical, Garcia moved up to 140 pounds for a pair of fights with Emmanuel Tagoe and Javier Fortuna in 2022. After a January tune-up, the long-awaited showdown with Gervonta Davis awaits . If Garcia wins, he has a chance to reach superstardom in boxing. He'll have a major size advantage vs. Davis in addition to the fastest hands in the sport.

34. Jack Catterall, 29, junior welterweight (26-1, 13 KOs)

Next fight: Feb. 4 vs. Josh Taylor

Catterall was viewed as a routine title defense for Taylor in a homecoming, but it turned out to be anything but. Catterall put on a display with impressive fundamentals. He floored Taylor, cut him over his eye and appeared to deserve the nod on the scorecards. He was forced to settle for a controversial split decision, but has an opportunity to set the record straight when they meet again on Feb 4.

35. Vergil Ortiz Jr., 24, welterweight (19-0, 19 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

One of the most exciting fighters in the sport, Ortiz broke through last year with a KO of Maurice Hooker and a TKO of Egidijus Kavaliauskas. He is widely considered one of the best young boxers in the world and seems destined for titles in multiple weight classes. For Oritz, 2022 was mostly a lost year. A March fight with Michael McKinson was postponed after Oritz was hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis , then he earned a TKO win over McKinson in August. He could fight Eimantas Stanionis in 2023 after the WBA ordered the matchup.

36. Junto Nakatani, 24, junior bantamweight (24-0, 18 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The Japanese southpaw is one of the best young fighters in the sport. His 112-pound title reign was abbreviated, but included emphatic stoppage victories over Angel Acosta and Ryota Yamaguchi. Nakatani recently vacated his 112-pound title to pursue a championship at 115 pounds. In his junior bantamweight debut, he pounded out a lopsided decision over durable veteran Francisco Rodriguez. Nakatani figures to land another title shot soon.

37. Andy Ruiz Jr., 33, heavyweight (35-2, 22 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent, Ruiz scored one of the biggest upsets in division history when he TKO'd Anthony Joshua in 2019. Ruiz has ultra-quick hands, explosive power and a granite chin, but defense isn't his strong suit. When Ruiz connects, he makes opponents pay. Next up is a likely fight with Deontay Wilder that will guarantee the winner another title shot.

38 Brian Castano, 33, junior middleweight (17-1-2, 12 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A relentless pressure fighter from Argentina, Castano is adept at picking off shots while he attacks. His 2019 draw with Erislandy Lara was one of the best fights of the year, and his pair of bouts with Jermell Charlo were thrilling, too. A confidence-building fight could be next, but he has nothing scheduled.

39. Joe Joyce, 37, heavyweight (15-0, 14 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

There was a time when Joyce wasn't taken seriously as a heavyweight title contender, but those days are long gone after a string of impressive performances. "The Juggernaut" fractured Daniel Dubois's orbital in a breakthrough 2020 performance and became the first man to stop former champion Joseph Parker in September. Joyce is the WBO's No. 1 contender and is in line for a title shot. He may not move effortlessly like Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, but Joyce's combination of size, brute strength and boxing smarts make the Olympic gold medalist a tough out for anyone.

40. David Morrell, 24, WBA "regular" super middleweight champion (8-0, 7 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Following an impressive amateur career, expectations are high for Morrell. He's quickly developing into a serious threat at 168 pounds. Morrell showed his all-around game in a 12th-round KO of rugged fringe contender Aidos Yerbossynuly last month. Morrell is clearly ready for a top-10 contender next year.

41. Yordenis Ugas, 36, welterweight (27-5, 12 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The Cuban fighter changed his life with an upset victory over Manny Pacquiao last year, a fight he accepted on short notice. He parlayed the title victory into a unification with Errol Spence Jr., but suffered a fractured orbital in a 10th-round stoppage loss. Ugas hasn't competed since the injury, but there should be plenty of options for him at welterweight when he returns, whether it's against Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr. or Eimantas Stanionis.

42. Brandon Figueroa, 25, junior featherweight (23-1-1, 18 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The younger brother of Omar Figueroa, Brandon has made a name for himself with his countless action fights and strong performances. His seventh-round KO of Luis Nery last year was a career-best victory, and he followed it up by dropping a narrow decision to Fulton in a brutal fight. Next year could bring the rematch with Stephen Fulton. No matter what happens, it's a safe bet Figueroa -- who made his 126-pound debut in 2022 -- will win a title at featherweight, too.

43. Sebastian Fundora, 24, WBC interim junior middleweight champion (20-0-1, 13 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Known as " The Towering Inferno " for his height (6-foot-5 ½) and volume-punching, he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with at 154 pounds. Fundora proved his skill and mettle in a grueling TKO victory over Erickson Lubin earlier this year and even survived a knockdown. With his ability to deliver punches from uncanny angles with his long arms, Fundora is a difficult puzzle to solve. He could meet the winner of Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu next year.

44. Jose Ramirez, 30, junior welterweight (27-1, 17 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A hard-nosed pressure fighter from Mexico, Ramirez was floored twice by Josh Taylor and lost his two 140-pound titles via decision last year. He returned with a victory over Jose Pedraza in March. Ramirez passed up the opportunity to fight Jose Zepeda in a rematch for the vacant WBC title due to his wedding . Now, Ramirez is in line for an immediate shot against Regis Prograis.

45. Subriel Matias, 30, junior welterweight (18-1, 18 KOs)

Next fight: TBA vs. Jeremiah Ponce

One of boxing's best-kept secrets, Matias unloads nonstop punches with bad intentions. He avenged his lone career defeat with a ninth-round TKO of Petros Ananyan in a January rematch. Matias fights an awful lot like a 140-pound version of Antonio Margarito and has what it takes to reach the top of the division. He'll vie for his first title when he meets Jeremiah Ponce in early 2023.

46. Rey Vargas, 32, WBC featherweight champion (36-0, 22 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Vargas used his exceptional height (5-foot-7 ½) to outbox challengers during his 122-pound title reign. And in just his second fight at 126 pounds, he captured a title with a split-decision win over Mark Magsayo in July. Vargas was lined up to fight Leo Santa Cruz in a title unification after the WBA allowed Santa Cruz to proceed with the fight rather than a mandatory defense against Leigh Wood. However, after Wood's fight with Mauricio Lara was postponed, the WBC ordered Vargas to fight No. 1 contender O'Shaquie Foster.

47. Mauricio Lara, 24, featherweight (25-2-1, 18 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 3 vs. Samuel Carmona

A swarming pressure fighter from Mexico, Lara lost his pro debut and was relegated to anonymity boxing in his homeland. He broke through with an upset of Josh Warrington last year, but Lara was robbed of calling himself champion when Warrington vacated his belt ahead of the fight. Lara's rematch with Warrington ended in a two-round no-contest when a clash of heads created a gruesome cut over Lara's eye. A planned September scrap with Leigh Wood was canceled when the Englishman suffered an injury, preventing Lara's opportunity to cement himself as the top contender at 126 pounds. The fight with Wood could be rescheduled next year if Lara can take care of Samuel Carmona.

48. George Kambosos Jr., 29, lightweight (20-2, 10 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Kambosos didn't appear primed for big things in boxing following split-decision victories over Mickey Bey and Lee Selby, but changed his career trajectory with a shocking victory over Teofimo Lopez Jr. in 2021. He deserves respect for accepting a tough fight against Devin Haney in the first defense of his undisputed lightweight championship. Then he lost in the rematch. There's no shame in back-to-back losses vs. someone like Haney, but now he'll face his greatest test. Can he prove the win over Lopez wasn't simply one great night? He can start by defeating a 135-pounder like Joseph "JoJo" Diaz, Isaac Cruz or Jose Zepeda in his next fight.

49. Leigh Wood, 34, WBA "regular" featherweight champion (26-2, 16 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Wood is riding a hot streak and exceeding expectations. He routed Xu Can last summer with a stoppage in the final round of a statement performance. For an encore, Wood survived a knockdown to score another 12th-round KO, this time by sending Michael Conlan through the ropes in a fight he was losing. That bout is the front-runner for fight of the year honors. Wood could challenge Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA title next year, or he could revisit a bout with Lara that was scheduled for September.

50. Callum Smith, 32, light heavyweight (29-1, 21 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A former champion at 168 pounds, Smith picked up a career-best win in 2018 when he defeated George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final. Smith landed a big-money fight with Canelo Alvarez afterward but wasn't remotely competitive. And his 2019 win over John Ryder was a highly controversial decision. Now campaigning at 175 pounds, Smith is high in the WBC rankings and in line for a title shot soon. So far, he appears to be every bit the damaging puncher at 175 as he was at 168.

51. Oscar Valdez Jr., 31, junior lightweight (30-1, 23 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A two-time Olympian from Mexico, Valdez captured titles at 126 and 130 pounds. In his lone fight against elite competition, Valdez was routed by Shakur Stevenson in April. Valdez is set to fight Emanuel Navarette in early 2023 for a vacant 130-pound title in what shapes up as a third consecutive tough task. His September 2021 win over Robson Conceicao, a disputed decision, was marred by a positive PED test ahead of the fight .

52. John Ryder, 34, WBO interim super middleweight champion (32-5, 18 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Ryder is far better than his record would lead you to believe. Despite his 5 losses, the Englishman is riding one of the best runs in the sport for a non-champion. He's undersized, but makes up for it with an iron will and impressive inside fighting. Now the WBO interim titleholder at 168 pounds after a TKO victory over Zach Parker , Ryder is on the short list of potential Canelo Alvarez opponents in May.

53. Eimantas Stanionis, 28, WBA "regular" welterweight champion (14-0, 9 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A strong pressure fighter with an accomplished amateur background, Stanionis established himself as a top-10 welterweight when he defeated Radzhab Butaev in April. The WBA ordered a fight between Stanionis and Vergil Oritz Jr., a can't-miss action fight if it happens. Stanionis is rarely mentioned with Ortiz and Jaron Ennis at 147 pounds, but this proposed matchup with Ortiz feels like a coin-flip fight.

54. Tim Tszyu, 28, junior middleweight (21-0, 15 KOs)

Next fight: Jan. 28 vs. Jermell Charlo

The son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu rallied from a first-round knockdown to score a decision victory in March over Terrell Gausha. The career-best win was Tszyu's first outside Australia, where he's already a star. Tszyu is set to jump way up in class with a Jan. 28 fight against Jermell Charlo for the undisputed junior middleweight championship.

55. Jose Zepeda, 33, junior welterweight (36-3, 27 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Zepeda was on a nice run, including a brutal KO of Ivan Baranchyk in the 2020 fight of the year, but it came to a screeching halt in a one-sided TKO loss to Regis Prograis on Saturday. After the violent stoppage defeat to Prograis, Zepeda will have to work his way back to another title shot.

56. William Zepeda, 26, lightweight (27-0, 23 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Zepeda was once one of boxing's most underrated fighters, but he's no longer a secret after he unloaded more than 1,500 punches in a wide-points victory over Joseph "JoJo" Diaz last month. Now an established contender at 135 pounds, Zepeda is on the cusp of a title shot and should find himself in another meaningful fight in the first half of 2023.

57. Demetrius Andrade, 34, middleweight (31-0, 19 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Andrade is an immensely talented fighter, but inactivity has plagued him. He hasn't competed since last November and has no fight scheduled. Andrade vacated his middleweight title rather than face Janibek Alimkhanuly and signed to fight Zach Parker at 168 pounds. But following a shoulder injury, he withdrew from that bout . It's unclear when he'll return to the ring.

58. Joe Cordina, 30, junior lightweight, (15-0, 9 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The Welshman won a 130-pound title with a spectacular one-punch KO of Kenichi Ogawa in June, but was stripped after undergoing right hand surgery . He'll have a chance to regain his title when he fights Shavkat Rakhimov next year. Cordina should be favored to become a two-time champ.

59. Nonito Donaire, 40, bantamweight (42-7, 28 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Donaire cemented his Hall of Fame candidacy with a late-stage run that included ESPN's 2019 fight of the year against Naoya Inoue and a blistering KO of Nordine Oubaali. "The Filipino Flash" continues to defy logic by prospering in the lower weights at age 40. Donaire won't be fighting for too much longer, but he could regain another title before he's done. The WBC ordered a fight between Donaire and Jason Moloney that figures to take place for a vacant title with Inoue set to move up to 126 pounds.

60. Keith Thurman, 34, welterweight (30-1, 22 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Once a borderline top-10 pound-for-pound fighter, inactivity and a rash of injuries have hampered Thurman's standing in the sport. Since the thrilling split-decision loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2019, Thurman has fought only once. The former unified welterweight champion could fight Errol Spence Jr. next after the WBA ordered the title fight.

61. Julio Cesar Martinez, 27, WBC flyweight champion (18-2, 14 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A power-punching flyweight champion from Mexico, Martinez was picked apart by Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez when he accepted the fight with the future Hall of Famer on short notice earlier this year. Martinez wasn't competitive with Gonzalez, but who is? Matchups with Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, should they materialize, will let us know what level Martinez is truly on.

62. Josh Warrington, 32, IBF featherweight champion (31-1-1, 8 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Luis Alberto Lopez

Warrington's best win remains a decision over Carl Frampton in 2018, and he never truly capitalized. Following a split-decision win over Kid Galahad, Warrington vacated his title rather than face him in a rematch. The result: Warrington was stopped in the ninth round of a brutally one-sided fight by Mauricio Lara in an upset. Warrington has a chance to head into 2023 with some momentum, though, when he faces tough contender Luis Alberto Lopez.

63. Robeisy Ramirez, 28, featherweight (11-1, 7 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ramirez suffered a loss in his pro debut, slowing the hype train down immensely. It's back on track now after a string of impressive wins in developmental fights. Ramirez hasn't faced world-class opposition yet, but as the competition has slowly risen to the gatekeeper level, he's proven he's an elite talent worthy of the hype his two gold medals carried. Next year should bring another step in class, perhaps even a title shot. He's ready.

64. Mark Magsayo, 27, featherweight (24-1, 16 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A protégé of Manny Pacquiao, Magsayo won his first title with an upset victory over Gary Russell Jr. in January. The Filipino lost his title via split decision to Rey Vargas in a fight over the summer and will look to gain another 126-pound title shot next year.

65. Gary Russell Jr., 34, featherweight (31-2, 18 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Once on the brink of pound-for-pound recognition, Russell has become best known for his mind-boggling inactivity. Since 2014, he hasn't fought more than once in a year (and didn't fight at all in 2021). Russell's longtime featherweight title reign ended in January when he dropped a decision to Mark Magsayo while fighting with a shoulder injury. He had surgery afterward, and whenever he does return, expect him to reside in a new weight class.

66. Isaac Cruz, 24, lightweight (24-2-1, 17 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Cruz has realized his promise -- and perhaps then some -- as a touted prospect from Mexico who can thrill fans with his relentless style. "Pitbull" proved his mettle with a surprising performance vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis last December in a close decision defeat. That sort of effort on short notice gained Cruz a lot of respect in boxing circles, especially when you consider whom it came against. Since then, he's feasted on fringe contenders with explosive knockouts, including an April victory over former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa. The way he's being moved, he'll undoubtedly land another big fight soon.

67. Shavkat Rakhimov, 28, IBF junior lightweight champion (17-0-1, 14 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Rakhimov was held to a draw in his first title shot after Joseph "JoJo" Diaz missed weight. He capitalized on his second chance, rising off the canvas to stop Zelfa Barrett last month in a vacant 130-pound title fight. He'll meet Joe Cordina next, who was stripped of the title after undergoing hand surgery.

68. Anthony Yarde, 31, light heavyweight (23-2, 22 KOs)

Next fight: Jan. 28 vs. Artur Beterbiev

A bruising 175-pounder with power and strength, Yarde was this close to knocking off Sergey Kovalev in a 2019 title fight. He rebounded with a fourth-round KO of Lydon Arthur last year. Yarde has a chance to prove what he learned in his lone title bid when he meets another Russian light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, on Jan. 28 on Yarde's home turf in London.

69. Jaime Munguia, 26, middleweight (41-0, 33KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Munguia is already among the most popular fighters from Mexico outside of Canelo Alvarez, and that carries a lot of weight. Given his marketability, he's been largely protected thus far. Despite a title run at 154 pounds, Munguia has yet to face a true contender. Both of his fights in 2022 came against anonymous domestic-level fighters. Hopefully, Munguia will finally step up in class next year.

70. Joseph "JoJo" Diaz Jr., 30, lightweight (32-3-1, 15 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

An exciting pressure fighter who represented Team USA at the Olympics, Diaz won a title at 130 pounds and also pushed a prime Gary Russell Jr. in a 126-pound title tilt. In his 135-pound debut, Diaz scored an impressive win over Javier Fortuna, but has since dropped two straight.

71. Joshua Franco, 27, WBA junior bantamweight champion (18-1-2, 8 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 31 vs. Kazuto Ioka

The older brother of Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, Franco was elevated from secondary champion this summer and now steps up to a career-defining fight with Kazuto Ioka in Japan.

72. Lawrence Okolie, 29, WBO cruiserweight champion (18-0, 14 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Okolie captured the cruiserweight title with a sixth-round KO of Krzysztof Glowacki in 2021, but hasn't fought since his February win over Michal Cieslak while he's embroiled in a dispute with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

73. Carlos Adames, 28, middleweight (22-1, 17 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Formerly a junior middleweight prospect, Adames has found new life at middleweight after he was released by Top Rank. The Dominican outpointed Sergiy Derevyanchenko last year and followed up with a third-round KO of Juan Macias Montiel in October.

74. Robson Conceicao, 34, junior lightweight (17-2, 8 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

An Olympic gold medalist, Conceicao proved his class with a disputed decision loss to Oscar Valdez Jr. in 2021. Against Shakur Stevenson back in Spetember, Conceicao wasn't competitive, but few boxers will be against that sort of special talent. Conceicao should land another title opportunity in 2023.

75. Yuniel Dorticos, 36, cruiserweight (25-2, 23 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

One of boxing's most explosive punchers, the Cuban dropped a majority decision to Mairis Briedis in 2020 and has fought only one since.

76. Billy Joe Saunders, 33, super middleweight (30-1, 14 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Saunders hasn't competed since he suffered a fractured orbital bone in a title unification defeat to Canelo Alvarez in May 2021, but he showed his class in the fight by winning rounds with his jab and movement against an elite boxer. Saunders is expected to return in 2023 but still has no fight scheduled.

77. Jai Opetaia, 27, IBF cruiserweight champion (22-0, 17 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The Australian upset long cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis in July, and most impressively, did so while fighting with a broken jaw suffered early in the fight.

78. Conor Benn, 26, welterweight (21-0, 14 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Benn was quickly becoming the next star from the U.K. with a string of blistering knockouts, but the son of Nigel Benn saw his British super fight with Chris Eubank Jr. canceled when he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene in October and is awaiting a possible suspension.

79. Radzhab Butaev, 28, welterweight (14-1, 11 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The Russian broke through with a TKO victory over Jamal James last year but lost his secondary title when he met Eimantas Stanionis in an April slugfest.

80. Leo Santa Cruz, 34, WBA featherweight champion (38-2-1, 19 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The longtime champion hasn't defended his 126-pound title since 2019, but could put it on the line next year vs. Leigh Wood. He's competed only once since he was brutally knocked out by Gervonta Davis in 2020.

81. Fernando Martinez, 31, IBF junior bantamweight champion (15-0, 8 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The Argentine ended Jerwin Ancajas' long title reign with a decision win in February and followed up with an equally lopsided victory in the October rematch.

82. Danny Garcia, 34, junior middleweight (37-3, 21 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The former two-division champion has long been one of boxing's best counter-punchers, but he's fought only once since a 2020 loss to Errol Spence Jr. -- a majority-decision win over Jose Benavidez in his 154-pound debut.

83. David Avanesyan, 34, welterweight (29-3-1, 17 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Terence Crawford

Since he was stopped by Egidijus Kavaliauskas in 2018, the Armenian has stopped all six of his opponents, including an impressive victory over Josh Kelly. Now he steps up to the elite level with a title shot against Crawford.

84. Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez, 31, light heavyweight (44-1, 30 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The former super middleweight titleholder was on a knockout roll since he jumped to light heavyweight, but he wasn't remotely competitive in a loss to Dmitry Bivol on Nov. 5.

85. Joe Smith Jr., 33, light heavyweight (28-4, 22 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Smith was slated to return on Jan. 14, but an ankle injury scrapped those plans. The power-puncher is looking to rebound from a two-round beatdown at the hands of Artur Beterbiev.

86. Daniel Jacobs, 35, super middleweight (37-4, 30 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Jacobs dropped competitive decisions to Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, but the former middleweight champ has only competed three times over the last three years, including a decision defeat to John Ryder in February.

87. Erislandy Lara, 39, WBA "regular" middleweight champion (29-3-3, 17 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Lara dropped a controversial decision to Canelo Alvarez in 2014 and developed a reputation for tactical fights. In his second act, he produced ESPN's 2018 fight of the year in a loss to Jarrett Hurd and a thrilling slugfest draw with Brian Castano the following year. Since then, he's feasted on four consecutive journeyman opponents and moved up to 160 pounds.

88. Janibek Alimkhanuly, 29, WBO middleweight champion (13-0, 8 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Alimkhanuly throws compact, crisp punches and quickly gained a title after an impressive amateur career. He lost some of his shine following a struggle with long-odds underdog Denzel Bentley last month. Alimkhanuly remains a titleholder in a division that lacks depth and could continue to feast on limited opposition. But as a champion, sooner than later he'll have to step up in class.

89. Artem Dalakian, 35, WBA flyweight champion (21-0, 15 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The Ukrainian has made five defenses of the title he won against Brian Viloria in 2018 and shows no signs of slowing down.

90. Hector Luis Garcia, 31, WBA junior lightweight champion (16-0, 10 KOs)

Next fight: Jan. 7 vs. Gervonta Davis

Garcia shocked Chris Colbert in February as a 10-1 underdog and followed up with a title victory over Roger Gutierrez. Now he'll face a much tougher test when he meets Gervonta Davis next month.

91. Liam Smith, 34, junior middleweight (32-3-1, 19 KOs)

Next fight: Jan. 21 vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

A former junior middleweight titleholder, the older brother of Callum Smith has enjoyed a career resurgence following a 2018 loss to Jaime Munguia. Smith dropped a controversial decision to Magomed Kurbanov last year and followed up with a TKO victory over Jessie Vargas.

92. Israil Madrimov, 27, junior middleweight (8-0-1, 6 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

A decorated amateur from Uzbekistan, Madrimov showed off his athleticism in a pair of fights with top-10 contender Michel Soro, though both bouts ended without a decisive winner.

93. Sivenathi Nontshinga, 23, IBF junior flyweight champion (11-0, 9 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The South African captured the IBF title with a split-decision victory over Hector Flores Calixto in September in one of the best fights of 2022.

94. Jamaine Ortiz, 26, lightweight (16-1-1, 8 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

With his effective jab and large frame for the 135-pound division, Ortiz upset Jamel Herring before he pushed Vasiliy Lomachenko to the brink of defeat in October.

95. Joshua Buatsi, 29, light heavyweight (16-0, 13 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

An athletic puncher from London by way of Ghana, Buatsi is closing in on a light heavyweight title shot after he outpointed Craig Richards earlier this year in a career-best win.

96. Michel Soro, 35, junior middleweight (35-3-2, 24 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

The Frenchman was stopped by Israil Madrimov when he absorbed several punches well after the bell, and the July rematch ended in a no-contest after suffered a cut from a clash of heads.

97. Hiroto Kyoguchi, 29, junior flyweight (16-1, 11 KOs))

Next fight: TBA

The 108-pounder from Japan owns quality stoppage wins over former champions Hekkie Budler and Esteban Bermudez, but was stopped by Kenshiro Teraji in seven rounds last month.

98. Tony Harrison, 32, junior middleweight (29-3-1, 21 KOs)

Next fight: TBA

Harrison is wildly inconsistent -- he drew with Bryant Perella last year -- but when he's on his game, his crafty boxing is tough to contend with. Look no further than Harrison's disputed win over Jermell Charlo to win a 154-pound title in 2018.

99. Chris Eubank Jr. 33, middleweight (32-2, 23 KOs)

Next fight: Jan. 21 vs. Liam Smith

The son of a legendary British fighter, Eubank has suffered losses to George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders, but has reeled off six consecutive wins, including victories over James DeGale and Liam Williams. He faces another tough test next month after his bout with Conor Benn was scrapped.

100. Michael Conlan, 31, featherweight (17-1, 8 KOs)

Next fight: Dec. 10 vs. Karim Guerfi

Conlan floored Leigh Wood in the opening round of their March fight and was ahead on the scorecards when he was ejected from the ring in a brutal knockout, the frontrunner for the 2022 fight of the year. He rebounded with three knockdowns of Miguel Marriaga in an August victory.

Just missed: Jared Anderson, Arnold Barboza Jr., Alberto Puello, Ilunga Makabu, Mairis Briedis, John Riel Casimero, Frank Martin, Sandor Martin, Zach Parker, Michel Rivera, Ryota Murata, Gustavo Lemos, Daniel Dubois, Chris Colbert, Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz, Rashidi Ellis, Jonathan Gonzalez, Knockout CP Freshmart, Petchmanee CP Freshmart.