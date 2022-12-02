Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Clean Energy Fuels Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Clean Energy Fuels‘s pre-market value is already 4.37% up. Clean Energy Fuels’s last close was $6.41, 25.9% under its 52-week high of $8.65. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) dropping 5.18% to...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
via.news
Sabre Corporation Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Sabre Corporation‘s pre-market value is already 4.33% down. Sabre Corporation’s last close was $6.01, 50.25% below its 52-week high of $12.08. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sabre Corporation (SABR) falling 1.64% to $6.01. NASDAQ jumped...
via.news
Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news
Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
XPeng, Baidu, Nio And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Zhihu Inc. ZH shares climbed 19.8% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Friday. Zhihu, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Bilibili Inc. BILI shares surged 14.9% to...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
via.news
Comstock Resources And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Comstock Resources (CRK), The Lovesac Company (LOVE), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Apple In A Rush To Diversify iPhone Production Out Of China — Analyst Says Hold Your Horses, It Won't Be That Easy
Apple Inc. AAPL is looking to quickly reduce its iPhone production exposure to China, Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. The transition may not come easy for Cupertino, according to an analyst. The Apple Analyst: Apple analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $200 price target for the...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 9.03% to $4.29 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, Gerdau S.A., Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS), Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) 21.55 0.65% 14.54% 2022-11-27 19:41:15. 2 Gerdau S.A. (GGB) 5.51 -1.34% 12.76% 2022-11-21 11:08:07.
via.news
Marathon Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 9.5% to $6.80 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.15% to $11,465.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
CNBC
Toyota secures funding to develop hydrogen fuel cell version of its Hilux pickup in the UK
Fuel cell technology involves hydrogen from a tank mixing with oxygen, which in turn produces electricity. Toyota says a fuel cell-powered prototype of its Hilux pickup will be developed at a plant in England. "Once successful performance results have been secured, the intention is to prepare the vehicle for small...
via.news
Check-Cap Ltd. And Baudax Bio On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Check-Cap Ltd., Conformis, and Cemtrex. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEKZ) 0.05...
US Stocks Start New Trading Week On Negative Note Amid Lack Of Clarity On Rate Outlook — China Stocks Rip Higher; Apple, Tesla In Spotlight
The index futures are pointing to a moderately lower opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday after the averages closed Friday’s session narrowly mixed in reaction to the November non-farm payrolls report. Traders could look ahead to rising oil prices, the easing COVID-19 curbs in China and two services sector readings due for the session.
via.news
Aware, Inc. Stock Went Up By Over 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) jumped by a staggering 33.33% in 21 sessions from $1.47 at 2022-11-02, to $1.96 at 14:55 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.85% to $11,384.33, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, 360 Finance, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), 360 Finance (QFIN), First Capital (FCAP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) 3.84 0.52% 10.47% 2022-11-25 15:15:07. 2 360 Finance (QFIN) 15.34 3.16%...
via.news
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
via.news
Nautilus Stock Is 18% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) rose by a staggering 18.44% in 5 sessions from $1.41 to $1.67 at 15:51 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,749.51, following the last session’s downward trend. Nautilus’s last close...
Comments / 0