ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

Comstock Resources And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – Comstock Resources (CRK), The Lovesac Company (LOVE), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news

Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
via.news

Nautilus Stock Is 18% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) rose by a staggering 18.44% in 5 sessions from $1.41 to $1.67 at 15:51 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,749.51, following the last session’s downward trend. Nautilus’s last close...
via.news

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, Gerdau S.A., Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS), Gerdau S.A. (GGB), Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) 21.55 0.65% 14.54% 2022-11-27 19:41:15. 2 Gerdau S.A. (GGB) 5.51 -1.34% 12.76% 2022-11-21 11:08:07.
via.news

Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Clean Energy Fuels Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Clean Energy Fuels‘s pre-market value is already 4.37% up. Clean Energy Fuels’s last close was $6.41, 25.9% under its 52-week high of $8.65. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) dropping 5.18% to...
via.news

Less Than Six Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 5.18% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $3.86, 82.37% under its 52-week high of $21.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) jumping 0.78% to $3.86. NASDAQ rose...
New York Post

Mortgage rates drop again after hitting 20-year high

The average long-term US mortgage rate ticked down for the third week in a row and have fallen more than a half-point since hitting a 20-year high less than a month ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.49% from 6.58% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.11%. The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, edged down to 5.76% from 5.9% last week. It was 2.39% one year ago. Mortgage rates are still more than double what they were in early January, mirroring a sharp...
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canopy Growth rising 9.03% to $4.29 on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

FibroGen Stock Was 9.57% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with FibroGen jumping 9.57% to $16.48 on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. FibroGen’s...
via.news

Marathon Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 9.5% to $6.80 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.15% to $11,465.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news

Aware, Inc. Stock Went Up By Over 33% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) jumped by a staggering 33.33% in 21 sessions from $1.47 at 2022-11-02, to $1.96 at 14:55 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.85% to $11,384.33, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Marathon Stock Is 34% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) fell by a staggering 34.25% in 21 sessions from $10.51 at 2022-11-03, to $6.91 at 19:41 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s last close...

Comments / 0

Community Policy