The average long-term US mortgage rate ticked down for the third week in a row and have fallen more than a half-point since hitting a 20-year high less than a month ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.49% from 6.58% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.11%. The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, edged down to 5.76% from 5.9% last week. It was 2.39% one year ago. Mortgage rates are still more than double what they were in early January, mirroring a sharp...

3 DAYS AGO