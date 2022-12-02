Read full article on original website
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams staying busy, hasn’t taken a break since last tennis match: “'I needed to keep going”
Despite not playing tennis daily, Serena Williams is keeping busy as the American explained that she needed to keep going. A hardworking person from a very early age, Williams is simply used to being and staying busy. Despite tennis not occupying most of her time, the legendary former player is staying busy with some of her other interests.
tennisuptodate.com
Wawrinka on Federer's influence on his career: "Thanks to him I won the Olympics and Davis Cup"
Roger Federer had a lot of influence on Stan Wawrinka and his career overall which the younger Swiss player recognized. Wawrinka and Federer shared some historic moments on the court as in Beijing in 2008 when they won the gold medal in doubles for Switzerland. They also teamed up to win the Davis Cup for Switzerland and that are some of the memories, Wawrinka mentioned when talking about Federer:
tennisuptodate.com
10 male tennis players who retired in 2022 headlined by Federer
Every year in tennis has some retirements but 2022 will be particularly memorable in that regard due to legends like Federer retiring from the sport. Time just keeps moving and tennis goes with it. Players are getting older, new ones are coming in and it's a cycle that never stops. This year we said goodbye to some of the biggest names the sport has ever seen as the landscape in the sport continues to change daily.
tennisuptodate.com
Field set for Diriyah Tennis Cup: Top four seeds Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Fritz and Rublev joined by Kyrgios, Thiem, Zverev and Wawrinka among others
The Diriyah Tennis Cup is only days away with the first day being December 8th and we know now who will compete in the event. It's not a hugely popular event among pundits and fans due to the background of it but most of them will still tune in to watch some of the best play each other. We should expect some great tennis because the hefty prize money will certainly motivate most to play their best or close to their best.
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands start time: World Cup 2022 live stream USMNT soccer, how to watch online, TV channel, pick
The round of 16 is here for Gregg Berhalter and the United States men's national team as they get set to take on the Netherlands in what promises to be a tough matchup on Saturday. The American defense has not conceded a goal on open play, but it will have to be on its toes to stop Coady Gakpo, who has three goals in the World Cup thus far.
Delish
Serena Williams Was Excited For Her “Life” To “Begin” Before Announcing Her Tennis Retirement
Serena Williams has said leaving tennis after a decades-long career is the most difficult thing she's ever had to do, but in an interview recorded days before she officially announced her retirement in August, she revealed just how much she was also looking forward to setting down her racket. In...
lastwordonsports.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas – Delusions of Grandeur?
The 2022 tennis season proved a rather strange one. A season which started in January with Novak Djokovic getting sensationally expelled from the Australian Open. Women’s #1 Ash Barty retired completely out of the blue. Alexander Zverev was disqualified for cursing out an umpire and repeatedly smashing his chair with his racquet in the Mexican Open. And Russian and Belarussian players were banned from Wimbledon for the war in Ukraine, with the ATP and WTA tour awarding no points for the competition in retaliation. Oh yes, plus Roger Federer and Serena Williams officially retired.
tennisuptodate.com
Kim Clijsters, Micheal Russell show support for Taylor Fritz after the American is snubbed of ATP's Most Improved Player of 2022 award nomination
On Thursday, Taylor Fritz made public his disappointment at missing out on a nomination in the Most Improved Player of the Year category at the 2022 ATP Awards. His opinion received endorsements from a few retired players like his current coach Michael Russell, Belgian icon Kim Clijsters and Justin Gimelstob.
Yardbarker
39-years-old Clijsters beats US Open finalist Fernandez in Orlando
Age is just a number and Kim Clijsters proved it again during the Champions Series event at The Heathrow Country Club in Orlando, Florida. The event featured one men's singles match, one women's doubles match and in case of a tie, there was a mixed doubles match ready. Former world no. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion, Kim Clijsters teamed up with Sam Querrey as former world no. 8 Jack Sock joined his forces with last year's US Open champion Leylah Fernandez.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer on ambitions following retirement: “I want to go and play in places I've never been and thank the fans”
Roger Federer has big plans after his retirement as he plans to travel to places where he's never been before and play for the fans. The professional playing days of Roger Federer are over but he won't be completely allergic to tennis courts. It's still something he loves the most and he's planning to stage exhibitions worldwide to thank the fans for supporting him all these years.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win
DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz explains reasons behind Diriyah Tennis Cup participation amid sportswashing claims: "I think it’s going to help prepare for the Australian Open and for the rest of the year"
Taylor Fritz will be part of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia and he shared his motivation to take part in the controversial event. Like the other participations, Fritz was criticised for taking part in this event due to the country's poor human rights record however Fritz has a clear goal behind it. The event is fielding a really strong field and will offer players a chance to play against some of the best which should be a good way to get ready for high-level tennis:
tennisuptodate.com
Prize Money Breakdown confirmed for Diriyah Tennis Cup with stunning $1m on offer for singles champion
The Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia has a great field of players and one million champions' purse for the winner is certainly a reason for it. Jokes aside players will have a chance to compete against some of the better players and many cited that as a reason why they elected to play at the event. Fans criticised most of them but the prize money certainly swayed many to take part.
tennismajors.com
“It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico” – Nadal says he will not defend Acapulco title
On Friday, Rafael Nadal played an exhibition match against Casper Ruud in front of a packed Plaza de Toros crowd in Mexico. But the 22-time Grand Slam champion, one of the most beloved sports figures across the globe, could very well not return to the country to compete again as he told the press he will not defend his Acapulco title in 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
Monfils set to skip Australian Open in order to use protected ranking going forward on return to the court
Gael Monfils will skip all tennis in Australia this year to become eligible to use the protected ranking option moving forward. Monfils injured his foot while playing in Canada and he's not been active since then attempting a comeback multiple times. He talked about the injuries he suffered lately admitting that he's going to skip over the Australian Open to be able to use the protected ranking.
tennisuptodate.com
Judy Murray latest to be accused of sportswashing with role in Diriyah Tennis Cup
Judy Murray is the latest person to be accused of sports washing as she elected to participate in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia. Murray opted to take part in the event as a coach in an effort to inspire more girls to take up the sport of tennis. She's been an outspoken advocate for more women in sports however many perceived her decision to participate in the event as hypocritical due to the country's poor human rights record, particularly towards women.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Zverev applauded after return to action after horror injury at Roland Garros
Alexander Zverev was welcome with an applause at his Foundation Gala where he played a match against older brother Mischa. Zverev has been out of action since May when he suffered a terrible ankle injury at Roland Garros. The German planned a comeback in September but he was unable to take the court due to sharp pain coming from his ankle caused by edema.
Yardbarker
"Competitive athlete with diabetes? That is impossible" - Zverev opens up about his story
Only recently, Alexander Zverev revealed that he's been fighting with diabetes since he was four-years-old. When revealing that he is battling with diabetes, the German also announced the establishment of the Alexander Zverev Foundation to aid individuals affected by the illness. Now, after achieving great sporting success, he feels comfortable discussing his struggle with the condition and that's why he has decided to go public.
