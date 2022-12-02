Read full article on original website
Putnam farm seeks permit
CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office is investigating the City of Perrysburg. A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office...
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
Charles Alvin Riley was born in Dennison, Texas May 14, 1891. The son of Dr. Charles W. and Eva May (Dix) Riley. Charles W. Riley was born in New York July 22 1851. Eva May was born in Van Wert, Ohio, May 27, 1873. She was the daughter of Dr. Peres Alvin and Sarah Elizabeth Dix.
20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio
Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
Meet Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn
Mayor Christina Muryn grew up in Findlay and ran for office to give back and help shape her community's future. She enjoys engaging with and hearing from young people that are excited to improve the city. She shares that the biggest lesson she's learned while in office, is the importance...
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Concerns Regarding County Road Traffic
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, November 29th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including three in Allen County, one in Hardin County, one in Putnam County and two in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • The Centers for Disease...
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY – A certified nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience caring for Shelby County has recently opened her own practice. Dawn Macke opened Macke Family Practice in October after previously working at Wilson Health for 14 years and Kettering Health for two and a half years. She runs the practice with Rachel Daniel, who has been a certified medical assistant for nine years, and a receptionist will be starting after the first of the year.
Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Sidney community building evacuated for gas leak
SIDNEY — Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in Sidney early Sunday morning. First responders were called to the 900 block of Childrens Home Road near Alpha Community Center for a gas leak, Sidney Fire dispatch told News Center 7. Everyone was evacuated from the building, dispatch confirmed....
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
Russell W. Stoller
Russell W. Stoller, age 89, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Country Inn Enhanced Living, Latty, OH. Russell was born on May 17, 1933 in Latty, OH to the late Arthur and Alice (Ginzel) Stoller. Russell graduated from Haviland-Scott High School. On December 27, 1953 he married Melvene Zimmerman, who survives. He was a member of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. Russell served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned home to farming. He then went to Haviland Drainage Products until he retired in 2016. Russell and Melvene wintered for 23 years in Zapata, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Several fire departments on scene of house fire in Darke County
VERSAILLES — Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Versailles Monday afternoon, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reportedly fully involved, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Metal scrapping business considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Greenville. Firefighters were...
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
Former Wapak utility clerk charged with theft, tampering
WAPAKONETA — A former Wapakoneta utility clerk has been indicted on 15 felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of more than $150,000 from the city, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office and the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office jointly announced Friday that Christine...
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
Two new dogs are available for adoption at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has two new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at...
Lycans falls asleep at the wheel, gets third OVI charge
A St. Paris man was cited with his third OVI charge after falling asleep in his vehicle in the middle of the road early Saturday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Carlisle Street, near Mill Street, in Quincy, regarding a truck on the road with an unresponsive driver near the railroad tracks.
