Nevada State

via.news

FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Wayfair Stock Is 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) slid 9.11% to $38.26 at 15:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 2.03% to $15,447.61, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news

Broadcom And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – American Assets Trust (AAT), Saratoga Investment Corp New (SAR), Nuveen California Select Tax (NXC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
HAWAII STATE
via.news

Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., Tectonic Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Tectonic Financial (TECTP), Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.76 -0.44% 19.72% 2022-12-02...
LOUISIANA STATE
via.news

NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
via.news

Geo Group Stock Is 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) rose by a staggering 34.63% in 21 sessions from $8.49 to $11.43 at 19:48 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.04% to $15,767.02, following the last session’s upward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
via.news

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund , Brighthouse Financial, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ), Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP), Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) 5.55 -0.54% 8.43% 2022-11-21 23:49:16. 2 Brighthouse Financial (BHFAP) 25.10...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 27.91% in 21 sessions from $0.72 at 2022-11-11, to $0.52 at 16:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.18% to $11,212.08, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

Soybean Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Soybean (NASDAQ: ZS) dropped by a staggering 16.41% in 5 sessions from $144.5 at -16.41, to $120.79 at 19:26 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend. Soybean’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,283.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Having a good understanding of the S&P/ASX 200 Index...
via.news

CBOE Slides By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 17.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.75. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 46.71% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.97% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:08 EST on Monday, 5 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.417% up from its 52-week low and 4.701% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Jumps By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Monday, 5 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,903.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 819, 99.99% below its average volume of 5911729734.32. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Stock Was Up By 15.51% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with TherapeuticsMD jumping 15.51% to $5.14 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ dropped 1.93% to $11,239.94, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. TherapeuticsMD’s last close...
FLORIDA STATE

