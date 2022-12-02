ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former JSO officer provides insight on investigation into shooting death of 13-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search continues for the shooter in the death of 13-year-old Prince Holland. On Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Holland was traveling in an SUV with four other people after leaving football tryouts when someone pulled up to the intersection of Moncrief Road West and New Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville and opened fire on the vehicle.
Father of 6 identified in deadly November shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An anti-violence group on Tuesday night identified a father and husband who was found fatally shot a week ago in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood. According to Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder, known as MAD DADS, James Barron, 37, was shot and killed in the...
Jacksonville police make arrest in Beach Boulevard bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police arrested a man who took off with money from a bank in the Isle of Palms area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. Nov. 23 to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
Family turns to I-TEAM after loved one’s gravesite vandalized nearly a dozen times over 7 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after their loved one’s gravesite has been vandalized nearly a dozen times over the past seven years. Lauren Holthouse says vandals are responsible for graffiti, damaging crosses and other items, and pouring alcohol on her husband’s gravesite at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard.
‘It’s very frightening’: Northwest Jacksonville residents sound off against violence after teen fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville where a 13-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting are sounding off and sharing their concerns about a shooting that has shaken the community. On Saturday evening, Prince Holland, 13, and four others were headed home after...
JSO: Officer involved in crash on I-95 at Race Track Road

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an officer was hospitalized out of precaution Wednesday after a crash on I-95 northbound at Race Track Road. The crash was reported at 7 a.m. The right lane was blocked, according to Florida 511 but has since reopened.
27-year-old found dead Sunday morning in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The body of a 27-year-old man was found Sunday morning on Lanier Boulevard in Brunswick, police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the man was identified as Eugene Taylor. Taylor’s body was found just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday when Brunswick Police...
Nonprofit distributes food to Jacksonville residents in need

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, is distributing food to residents in the greater Jacksonville area who are in need this Friday and Saturday. More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity in Florida, and this nonprofit works to combat that statistic. Residents...
Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
New military lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday officially opened a new military lounge at Jacksonville International Airport for active-duty service members. The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former United Service Organization center at JAX — which closed in...
