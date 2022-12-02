Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony chargesZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol saysZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park may soon allow golf carts on certain streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Clock is ticking for police in deadly drive-by shooting that took 13-year-old’s life, injured driver
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The clock is ticking. Someone is responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old Prince Holland. Criminal attorney Lee Lockett said every day that passes without information, the community grows sadder and sometimes -- quieter. “These crimes have to be solved within the first several hours,...
News4Jax.com
Man has charges dropped, new suspect ID’d in death of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Documents obtained Monday by News4JAX reveal new information in the death investigation of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a San Marco pond. Court records show there was a motion to dismiss filled by the attorney representing Dedric Wesley, one of the men...
News4Jax.com
Former JSO officer provides insight on investigation into shooting death of 13-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search continues for the shooter in the death of 13-year-old Prince Holland. On Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Holland was traveling in an SUV with four other people after leaving football tryouts when someone pulled up to the intersection of Moncrief Road West and New Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville and opened fire on the vehicle.
News4Jax.com
Father of 6 identified in deadly November shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An anti-violence group on Tuesday night identified a father and husband who was found fatally shot a week ago in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood. According to Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder, known as MAD DADS, James Barron, 37, was shot and killed in the...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in Beach Boulevard bank robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police arrested a man who took off with money from a bank in the Isle of Palms area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. Nov. 23 to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
News4Jax.com
Family turns to I-TEAM after loved one’s gravesite vandalized nearly a dozen times over 7 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local family is turning to the News4JAX I-TEAM after their loved one’s gravesite has been vandalized nearly a dozen times over the past seven years. Lauren Holthouse says vandals are responsible for graffiti, damaging crosses and other items, and pouring alcohol on her husband’s gravesite at the Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Cemetery on Beach Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Camden County jail officers used force on Black inmates disproportionately, records show
WOODBINE, Ga. – An analysis by the News4JAX I-TEAM found inmates at the Camden County jail on whom officers reported using force in recent months were disproportionately Black. A corrections officer and two deputies with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office were charged with battery and violating their oath of...
News4Jax.com
Prosecutors want bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder charged in Lake City 18-year-old’s death
The manslaughter case involving a co-founder of the popular Salt Life brand took another turn Monday. On Monday, Michael Troy Hutto, who is charged with manslaughter in the 2020 death of 18-year-old Grace Duncan, had a hearing via Zoom where the state asked for his bond to be revoked. Prosecutors...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville won’t ‘tolerate violence 1 more day’: Sheriff focusing additional resources to combat crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Joined by city and state leaders, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on Monday addressed a deadly drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend, saying that the city is not defined by “senseless violence” and announcing a workforce to better target violent crime. The shooting Saturday...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s very frightening’: Northwest Jacksonville residents sound off against violence after teen fatally shot in drive-by
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville where a 13-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting are sounding off and sharing their concerns about a shooting that has shaken the community. On Saturday evening, Prince Holland, 13, and four others were headed home after...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County deputy, dispatcher save choking child during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Flagler County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher and her husband, a deputy, acted quickly Friday during the annual Shop with a Cop event in Palm Coast and saved a choking child. Dispatcher Lindsey Stanford, who was volunteering at Shop with a Cop, noticed the...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Officer involved in crash on I-95 at Race Track Road
A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an officer was hospitalized out of precaution Wednesday after a crash on I-95 northbound at Race Track Road. The crash was reported at 7 a.m. The right lane was blocked, according to Florida 511 but has since reopened.
News4Jax.com
27-year-old found dead Sunday morning in Brunswick, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The body of a 27-year-old man was found Sunday morning on Lanier Boulevard in Brunswick, police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Police said the man was identified as Eugene Taylor. Taylor’s body was found just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday when Brunswick Police...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, is distributing food to residents in the greater Jacksonville area who are in need this Friday and Saturday. More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity in Florida, and this nonprofit works to combat that statistic. Residents...
News4Jax.com
Changing Homelessness Jacksonville selected for $2.5 million grant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the largest agencies serving Duval County’s homeless population will receive a $2.5 million grant from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Changing Homelessness was selected by the Day 1 Families Fund -- a private gift organization launched by Jeff Bezos to help families in need.
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
News4Jax.com
JFRD: Arson suspected after fire destroys home on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire at George Wood Lane on Jacksonville’s Westside Monday morning. Crews were seen putting out hotspots. JFRD spokesman Captain Eric Prosswimmer said the fire was arson. Prosswimmer said the Red Cross has been...
News4Jax.com
Living nativity drive-thru event on Westside is back Dec. 8 - 11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westside Baptist Church has created a live nativity scene that will take you back in time to Bethlehem, recreating the night of Jesus’s birth. The church has built a bustling village filled with merchants, townspeople, artisans and dozens of live animals. Visitors can expect to see camels, donkeys, cows, horses, goats, sheep, and chickens.
News4Jax.com
‘I feel blessed’: Hundreds in need receive cold-weather gear through local clothing drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers gave away thousands of sweaters, jackets, blankets, long-sleeved shirts, even socks and shoes, on Wednesday to keep people warm during the winter at the annual Mister Rogers Neighborhood Sweater Drive. For one local veteran, the event was a game-changer. Gregory Howard, a Vietnam War veteran,...
News4Jax.com
New military lounge opens at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Aviation Authority on Wednesday officially opened a new military lounge at Jacksonville International Airport for active-duty service members. The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former United Service Organization center at JAX — which closed in...
