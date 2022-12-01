Read full article on original website
Cyclist dies in Chelsea hit-and-run; suspect in custody
Police say the 24-year-old suspect is in custody awaiting charges.
Staten Island man, 44, accused of murdering ‘acquaintance,’ who was found stabbed to death in bed: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Eugene Reba, 72, of Graniteville. Seneca Morciglio of Ambassador Lane in Charleston stands accused in the fatal assault where Reba’s lifeless body was found inside his apartment at 1290 Richmond Ave. on Nov. 14 at about 10:40 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a witness.
Suspect in critical condition after police-involved shooting in the Bronx
Officials say the 39-year-old suspect is known to the police and is in critical condition after being shot in the head and leg.
NYC woman burned with a chemical substance in Subway.
Friday early morning, a 21-year-old New York woman was seriously injured with a chemical substance that burned the left side of her face in an apparently unprovoked Subway attack.
31-year-old man hits 3rd rail while crossing Midtown subway tracks, fatally struck by train
A man was fatally struck by a train while crossing subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.
NBC New York
14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead on NYC Street ID'd; Cops Share New Look at Suspects
Investigators distributed new images over the weekend of two suspects wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy last week in the Bronx. Authorities also released the identify of the young victim, Prince Shabazz, whom police said was gunned down in what's believed to be a targeted shooting — possibly motivated by music.
Drunken driver arrested after his passenger dies in Queens crash, NYPD says
A Queens man is in cuffs after his passenger was killed in a drunken late-night wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said Sunday. Luis Angamarca, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord north on the expressway, near 72nd Ave., just before 11 p.m. Friday when he veered out of the right lane, cops said. He rear-ended a disabled tractor trailer that was stopped in the striped, marked-off area ...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in Monday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are responding to a crash on the upper level of the Brooklyn-bound Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early in the Monday morning rush hour. At least one lane was closed around 6:20 a.m. during the emergency response, according to 511 NY. The crash is at the split...
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
Herald Community Newspapers
Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun
A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
Early morning fire ravages through pizzeria in the Bronx
Neighbors describe the terrifying scene, saying they heard an explosion.
Nassau police: 1 injured after car flips over in East Meadow
Officers say they got a call about a crash on North Jerusalem Road and Marion Drive around 12:40 a.m.
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Subway Surfing In New York City
A 15-year-old boy died after he slipped and fell off a train while subway surfing in New York on Dec. 1, according to ABC7 News. Ka’Von Wooden was riding on top of the J-train going over the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn when fell. According to the New York Police...
pix11.com
Man slashed in face in latest subway attack
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens.
Paterson Man, 34, Shot Dead Outside Church
A 34-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed steps from a city church early Sunday. The victim was brought via private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after the 8 a.m. shooting, Dec. 4, on Jelsma Place near the Greater Bethel Church of Christ.
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
News 12
NYPD: Armed car theft suspect shot after exchange of gunfire with officers in the Bronx
The NYPD says an armed car theft suspect was shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the Highbridge section of the Bronx early this morning. Police were responding to reports of a car break-in in the area when they saw another car driving recklessly. Officers chased the stolen...
YAHOO!
Cocoa Beach Police: 17-year-old NY girl drowns in rough surf; friend rescued
A 17-year-old girl from New York drowned Saturday afternoon in rough surf off Cocoa Beach, police said Sunday. Cocoa Beach police and fire departments responded about 1 p.m. to a 911 call from a beachgoer saying that two females were in distress south of Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach police officials said. Brevard County lifeguards assisted one girl safely to shore, official said, but her friend was carried further out by the strong current.
