ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, accused of murdering ‘acquaintance,’ who was found stabbed to death in bed: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Eugene Reba, 72, of Graniteville. Seneca Morciglio of Ambassador Lane in Charleston stands accused in the fatal assault where Reba’s lifeless body was found inside his apartment at 1290 Richmond Ave. on Nov. 14 at about 10:40 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a witness.
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead on NYC Street ID'd; Cops Share New Look at Suspects

Investigators distributed new images over the weekend of two suspects wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy last week in the Bronx. Authorities also released the identify of the young victim, Prince Shabazz, whom police said was gunned down in what's believed to be a targeted shooting — possibly motivated by music.
Daily News

Drunken driver arrested after his passenger dies in Queens crash, NYPD says

A Queens man is in cuffs after his passenger was killed in a drunken late-night wreck on the Van Wyck Expressway, cops said Sunday. Luis Angamarca, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord north on the expressway, near 72nd Ave., just before 11 p.m. Friday when he veered out of the right lane, cops said. He rear-ended a disabled tractor trailer that was stopped in the striped, marked-off area ...
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief

Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Herald Community Newspapers

Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun

A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
PIX11

NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
pix11.com

Man slashed in face in latest subway attack

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens.
Daily Voice

Paterson Man, 34, Shot Dead Outside Church

A 34-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed steps from a city church early Sunday. The victim was brought via private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after the 8 a.m. shooting, Dec. 4, on Jelsma Place near the Greater Bethel Church of Christ.
New York Post

New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
YAHOO!

Cocoa Beach Police: 17-year-old NY girl drowns in rough surf; friend rescued

A 17-year-old girl from New York drowned Saturday afternoon in rough surf off Cocoa Beach, police said Sunday. Cocoa Beach police and fire departments responded about 1 p.m. to a 911 call from a beachgoer saying that two females were in distress south of Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach police officials said. Brevard County lifeguards assisted one girl safely to shore, official said, but her friend was carried further out by the strong current.

Comments / 0

Community Policy