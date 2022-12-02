ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
via.news

EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:12 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.35. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.422% up from its 52-week low and 4.052% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
via.news

Copper Futures Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 01:52 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Drops By 10% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 10.18% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.22. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 107309, 99.99% below its average volume of 5783428913.1. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news

Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
via.news

NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
via.news

NYSE FANG Is 7% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 7.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Friday, 2 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,891.38. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.16% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
CoinTelegraph

Standard Chartered forecasts ‘surprise’ Bitcoin downside after FTX collapse

The value of Bitcoin (BTC) is being touted to drop as low as $5,000 in 2023 according to Standard’s Chartered global research head and chief strategist. As initially reported by Bloomberg, a note to investors published on Dec. 4 from the multinational bank’s chief strategist Eric Robertsen weighed-up a potential drop in Bitcoin’s value correlated with a surge in physical Gold.

