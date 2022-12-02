Read full article on original website
Jack Dorsey's Block Backs Bitcoin Mining Company That Wants to Bring 25-Cent Electricity to Rural Africa
Jack Dorsey's digital payments firm Block and Alyse Killeen's bitcoin-focused venture firm Stillmark, have led a $2 million seed investment into Gridless. Gridless designs, builds and operates bitcoin mining sites alongside small-scale renewable energy producers in rural Africa where excess energy is not utilized. ACCRA, GHANA — Up until February,...
TSMC to Up Arizona Investment to $40 Billion With Second Semiconductor Chip Plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
Amazon Reportedly Reaches Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-Competitive Practices
EU antitrust regulators have reportedly reached a final deal with Amazon, three years after officials in Brussels opened a probe into whether the company uses data to engage in anti-competitive practices. The deal would be a significant victory for the European Union, and it hints at how major tech companies...
Microsoft-Backed Start-Up Heirloom Uses Limestone to Capture CO2
Just about every industry is working to reduce carbon emissions, but reduction won't be enough. To prevent the worst effects of global warming, carbon that has already been emitted needs to be removed from the atmosphere, which is why there is a new and fast-growing industry around carbon capture. Scientists...
Apple Explores Moving Some IPad Production to India, Sources Say
Apple has talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as U.S.-China relations sour and China's Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains. Apple already manufactures older iPhones and some iPhone 14s in India. The biggest barrier now is a lack of local manufacturing expertise. India is exploring...
China's Covid Lockdowns Are Having a Lessening Impact on Its Economy
As of Monday, the negative impact of China's Covid controls on its economy fell to 19.3% of China's total GDP — down from 25.1% a week ago, Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report. The figure was far lower, near 4%, in early...
European Markets Close Lower as Investors Gauge China's Covid Relaxation, Oil Moves
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.4% lower, with most sectors in negative territory....
A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket — Here's How to Identify It
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Indonesia's GoTo Has Lost Almost 70% of Its Valuation Since Its April IPO
Indonesia's GoTo Group has lost almost 70% of its initial valuation of $28 billion since its Jakarta debut in April. Last week was GoTo's roughest as early backers passed on a secondary share offering ahead of the stock's lock-up expiration. In October, GoTo had said it was working with pre-IPO...
