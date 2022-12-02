Read full article on original website
via.news
EUR/JPY Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Sunday, 4 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.58. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.8% up from its 52-week low and 4.573% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
via.news
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:12 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.35. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.422% up from its 52-week low and 4.052% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
via.news
Palladium Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.18% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,911.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 5962257337.84. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
via.news
After An Encouraging US NFP Report, GBP/USD Weakness Ahead: (GBPUSD) Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD fell from around 1.2290s to close to 100 pip after a US labor market report that was better than expected. This suggests further tightening by the central banks. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2210s in the wake of the US Employment Report. This is after it moved towards its daily low, 1.2133.
via.news
USD/JPY Below 134.00, 200-DMA For Soft USD: Down by 0.781% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar (USD) gave away its earlier gains courtesy of upbeat economic data revealed in the United States (US) and dropped 0.52% against the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 134.63, below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as the JPY gets ready to finish the week with gains of 3.26%.
via.news
Nautilus Stock Is 18% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) rose by a staggering 18.44% in 5 sessions from $1.41 to $1.67 at 15:51 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.07% to $15,749.51, following the last session’s downward trend. Nautilus’s last close...
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.919% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9188% for the last session’s close. At 04:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.79. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.897% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
via.news
Lumber Futures Down By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 17.67% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Friday, 2 December, Lumber (LBS) is $417.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 247, 99.99% below its average volume of 21860727.64. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Aware, Inc. Stock Went Up By Over 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) jumped by a staggering 33.33% in 21 sessions from $1.47 at 2022-11-02, to $1.96 at 14:55 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.85% to $11,384.33, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Bilibili Stock Was 16.13% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Bilibili jumping 16.13% to $19.76 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Bilibili’s last close...
via.news
NeuroMetrix Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 4.52% up. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.77, 78.09% under its 52-week high of $8.08. The last session, NASDAQ finished with NeuroMetrix (NURO) jumping 5.36% to $1.77. NASDAQ fell 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
via.news
Check-Cap Ltd. And Baudax Bio On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Check-Cap Ltd., Conformis, and Cemtrex. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEKZ) 0.05...
via.news
Fanhua And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Fanhua (FANH), Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Baxter International (BAX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Tesla And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Tesla (TSLA), Jiayin Group (JFIN), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
