msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

The same trends that allowed Visa to outperform in the past appear to be intact. The company’s dividend is modest, but the growth potential is sky-high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
via.news

Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/JPY Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:09 EST on Sunday, 4 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $141.58. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.8% up from its 52-week low and 4.573% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

EUR/JPY Down Momentum With A 2% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:12 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.35. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.422% up from its 52-week low and 4.052% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

FibroGen Stock Up Momentum With A 17% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) jumped by a staggering 17.3% in 5 sessions from $14.05 at 17.3, to $16.48 at 19:39 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.18% to $11,461.50, following the last session’s downward trend. FibroGen’s...
via.news

EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.919% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.9188% for the last session’s close. At 04:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $142.79. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.897% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 0.85% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
via.news

USD/JPY Below 134.00, 200-DMA For Soft USD: Down by 0.781% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – The US Dollar (USD) gave away its earlier gains courtesy of upbeat economic data revealed in the United States (US) and dropped 0.52% against the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 134.63, below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as the JPY gets ready to finish the week with gains of 3.26%.
via.news

USD/CHF Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 7.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:06 EST on Sunday, 4 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. During times of economic and political instability, investors rush to the Swiss franc as it is seen as a safe haven. However, when the global economy and markets remain stable, the Swiss franc tends to lose traction.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
via.news

NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
via.news

USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.

