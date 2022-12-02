ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news

Palladium Futures Rises By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.96% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Friday, 2 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,945.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 265, 99.99% below its average volume of 5689919338.83. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
via.news

Corn Futures Down By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.71% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Friday, 2 December, Corn (ZC) is $646.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 167309, 83.8% above its average volume of 91026.98. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news

USD/EUR Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:22 EST on Friday, 2 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.092% up from its 52-week low and 9.454% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

Marathon Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 9.5% to $6.80 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.15% to $11,465.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Recover From Early Weakness To Close Little Changed

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages climbed well off their early lows, eventually ending the session mixed. While the Dow inched up 34.87 points or 0.1 percent to 34,429.88, the Nasdaq dipped 20.95 points or 0.2 percent to 11,461.50 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.87 points or 0.1 percent to 4,071.70.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
via.news

USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.
via.news

NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

