Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Momo Stock Up By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose by a staggering 16.73% in 5 sessions from $4.9 at 16.73, to $5.72 at 16:33 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.18% to $11,461.50, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Momo’s...
via.news
Palladium Futures Rises By 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.96% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Friday, 2 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,945.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 265, 99.99% below its average volume of 5689919338.83. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
via.news
Corn Futures Down By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.71% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Friday, 2 December, Corn (ZC) is $646.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 167309, 83.8% above its average volume of 91026.98. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
Powerhouse US dollar is about to see its biggest monthly loss in more than a decade on expectations for a less hawkish Fed
The US dollar has soared this year but is on pace for its largest monthly loss since 2010. In November, it has fallen 4.2% against a basket of currencies, according to the WSJ Dollar Index. Still, the greenback remains up more than 10% on the year after hawkish Fed policy...
via.news
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 6.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:22 EST on Friday, 2 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.092% up from its 52-week low and 9.454% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Marathon Stock Went Up By Over 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 9.5% to $6.80 at 15:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.15% to $11,465.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
It's time for investors to sell any rally in stocks with job losses set to shock markets in 2023, Bank of America says
Sell stock rallies ahead of the likely recession shock for Main Street consumer sentiment in 2023, Bank of America said Friday. Job losses next year will shock consumers, as inflation did in 2022, analysts predicted. For now, the labor market still looks strong, with the addition of 263,000 jobs in...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Recover From Early Weakness To Close Little Changed
(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks showed a notable turnaround over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages climbed well off their early lows, eventually ending the session mixed. While the Dow inched up 34.87 points or 0.1 percent to 34,429.88, the Nasdaq dipped 20.95 points or 0.2 percent to 11,461.50 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.87 points or 0.1 percent to 4,071.70.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
Apple In A Rush To Diversify iPhone Production Out Of China — Analyst Says Hold Your Horses, It Won't Be That Easy
Apple Inc. AAPL is looking to quickly reduce its iPhone production exposure to China, Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. The transition may not come easy for Cupertino, according to an analyst. The Apple Analyst: Apple analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $200 price target for the...
via.news
USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.
via.news
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
Comments / 0