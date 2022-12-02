Read full article on original website
via.news
Platinum Futures Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.75% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,033.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 935, 99.99% below its average volume of 12888616387.81. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 14% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 14.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Lumber (LBS) is $396.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 383, 99.99% below its average volume of 22236822.3. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Drops By 10% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 10.18% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.22. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 107309, 99.99% below its average volume of 5783428913.1. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
A housing market correction will take a long time and prices need to fall as much as 20% in the next few years to return to their historical trend
The housing market correction will take time, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. Colas pointed to the length of previous housing cycles, where home prices strayed from long-term trends for years. He predicted home prices would need to drop by 15%-20% for the market to return to its long-term growth trend.
US stocks will retest this year's lows in the first half of 2023, and that sell-off along with 3 other factors will force the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, JPMorgan says
JPMorgan strategists expect US stocks to retest this year's lows in the first half of 2023. But later in the year, the Fed will signal a pivot that lifts the S&P 500 to 4,200 by the end of 2023, JPMorgan added. The investment bank reduced its 2023 S&P 500 EPS...
via.news
USD/EUR Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 7.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:13 EST on Sunday, 4 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9% up from its 52-week low and 9.531% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,133.39. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 41744007, 88.15% below its average volume of...
via.news
USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.
via.news
Lowe (RBA) Appears To Be Optimistic, US NFP Ahead: (AUDUSD) 4% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD struggles to keep the 0.6800 round figure on the table despite the latest rebound from the intraday low as traders remain cautious ahead of the US employment data for November during early Friday. FXStreet reported that the Aussie pair’s latest recovery could be linked to comments...
NASDAQ
Crude Drops After Higher than Expected Job Additions in November, Traders Speculate Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures fell sharply as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening.
