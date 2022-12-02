ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Platinum Futures Rises By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.75% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,033.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 935, 99.99% below its average volume of 12888616387.81. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 14% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 14.21% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:09 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Lumber (LBS) is $396.00. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 383, 99.99% below its average volume of 22236822.3. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Natural Gas Futures Drops By 10% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 10.18% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Saturday, 3 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.22. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 107309, 99.99% below its average volume of 5783428913.1. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
USD/EUR Falls By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 7.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:13 EST on Sunday, 4 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9% up from its 52-week low and 9.531% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Jumps By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 6.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 2 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $34,133.39. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 41744007, 88.15% below its average volume of...
USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.

