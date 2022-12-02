The Brown County Court has ordered a psychiatric exam for a man accused of killing two of his relatives. 31-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Battery or Threat to a Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer, each with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, as well as Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO