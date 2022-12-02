ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Green Bay Homicide Suspect

The Brown County Court has ordered a psychiatric exam for a man accused of killing two of his relatives. 31-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Battery or Threat to a Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer, each with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, as well as Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Attorney appointed for teen girl charged in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been assigned to the case of a teen girl charged in a deadly crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran. Court records show attorney Catherine White was assigned to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Victim’s mother pleads no contest

Tiffany Powell, 36, Waupaca, pleaded no contest to a felony charges of reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm Friday, Dec. 2. Waupaca County Judge Vicki Clussman dismissed a first-degree reckless homicide charge, but read it into the court record. Powell was convicted for her...
WAUPACA, WI
UPMATTERS

Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes

Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
GREEN BAY, WI
kz1043.com

Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates

Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy