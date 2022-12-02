Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
Fox11online.com
Former campground owner may face more charges despite recent cooperation with court
SHAWANO (WLUK) - A former campground owner who has challenged the authority of the court system has received permission to travel out of state with her children during the holidays -- but also could be facing more bail jumping charges for an alleged unauthorized trip out of state. Retzlaff faces...
seehafernews.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The Brown County Court has ordered a psychiatric exam for a man accused of killing two of his relatives. 31-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Battery or Threat to a Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer, each with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, as well as Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney appointed for teen girl charged in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been assigned to the case of a teen girl charged in a deadly crash in Green Bay. Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran. Court records show attorney Catherine White was assigned to...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
Green Bay Police & Fire Commission appoints new fire chief
The city's Police & Fire Commission is appointing Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott to lead Green Bay's fire department.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
wtaq.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Man Accused of Killing Relatives
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at...
waupacanow.com
Victim’s mother pleads no contest
Tiffany Powell, 36, Waupaca, pleaded no contest to a felony charges of reckless endangerment with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm Friday, Dec. 2. Waupaca County Judge Vicki Clussman dismissed a first-degree reckless homicide charge, but read it into the court record. Powell was convicted for her...
UPMATTERS
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Residents Asked for Input in Name for New Elementary School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to having a name for its new elementary school. The district has narrowed the list down to four names. An online public survey will help pick the winning name. The four finalists are:. Jessie Jack Hooper.
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates
Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette. Updated: 5...
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Comments / 0