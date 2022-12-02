Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Special Hearing Held for Martinsville Reversion
The city of Martinsville is trying to become a town in Henry County as opposed to it’s current status of being an independent city. A special hearing was held on Monday with three judges from different parts of the state that were appointed by the Virginia Supreme Court. The...
Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man
A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock
The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County
Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
Inmate Found Dead at Rockingham County Detention Facility
An inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility died on Saturday morning. At around 8 a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell by a Detention Officer doing rounds. The inmate had been delivered breakfast shortly prior to the check and appeared fine at that time. Rockingham County Detention...
