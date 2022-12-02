Read full article on original website
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 7 Results – December 4, 2022
NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 7 Results – December 4, 2022. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima vs. Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa. Ryohei Oiwa locks in a Boston Crab then drags Kosei Fujita to the middle of the ring, and leaned back for pressure until Fujita finally taps out.
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
Renee Paquette Signed Two Separate Three-Year AEW Contracts, Why She Returned to Wrestling
Renee Paquette joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to discuss her transition from WWE to AEW and her work producing video content for the Cincinnati Bengals:. “I am not that born and bred NFL die hard fan, but I will say since having moved to the United States, I’ve been here for about 10 years, I’ve navigated around. I started in New York, went out to Las Vegas, now we’re back in Cincinnati. I just never really had my team or like a reason to really sink my teeth into it. It was around this time last year, you know, add an extra little month there, but we moved to Cincinnati, and we’re like ‘Oh my God. Look at the Bengals go. This team is unbelievable.’ So it was a perfect time to really kind of jump on their bandwagon, and not just the Bengals bandwagon, but just like the NFL in general. It was perfect timing to become a Bengals fan and to to see the city, like they rally around the Bengals no matter what, but to be able to see them go so deep into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl, and now to see this like amazing hot streak that the team is on again right now, yeah, it’s it’s an absolute blast. The fact that I get to work with them now and get to do my show with them, ‘Rene All Day’, is insane to me.”
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport over the weekend. Windham underwent an emergency procedure to help save his life and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
Backstage News on the 24/7 Title “Almost” Never Being Brought Up by Creative or Triple H
After Triple H took control of WWE creative, the WWE 24/7 Title wasn’t featured very often, and eventually, it was retired because of this. Since the title hadn’t changed hands on television for the first three months of the new administration, it wasn’t just put on hold; it was completely dropped. Despite not being on television, the title was still frequently used at live events.
Full Line-Up For Tonight’s GCW Afternoon Only Event
Tonight from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Afternoon Only event. The show will air on FITE at 5 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the current line-up: * Jordan Oliver vs. 1 Called Manders. * Jack Cartwheel vs....
Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed
AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.
West Coast Pro Announces Queen Of Indies Tournament
Top indy promotion West Coast Pro has announced that they will hold the first ever Queen of Indies tournament in May of 2023. The tournament is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California. Numerous talent have already expressed their interest in being a part of this tournament including indy...
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/2/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures have been released. Rampage had 361,000 viewers and received a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 age group, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The program received 411,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating last week. Due to airing in the earlier timeslot last week, it...
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Which AEW Talents He Wants To Give Opportunities To
Claudio Castagnoli is out to bring honor back to the top prize available under the Ring Of Honor umbrella. Ahead of his championship showdown with “The Ocho” Chris Jericho at Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, the AEW star and former ROH Champion spoke with the Dallas Morning News to promote the show.
Kevin Nash Says Larry Zbyszko Was Stoned for His WWE Hall of Fame Induction
Kevin Nash told Sean Oliver about his friendship with Gene Okerlund on the latest “Kliq This” podcast:. “He was a 5’8″ Sean Connery. He was so great. He had the driest humor. I loved him, man. Anytime he would say, ‘Hey Nash, you want to come down after that and we’ll get a pop’, I would be like, ‘F*ck yea.’ I would belly up to the bar with him all the time.”
Backstage News on WWE’s Internal Listing Having Scarlett Scheduled to Work Dark Match
Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damien Priest were scheduled to face Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan in a dark match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) and Priest were booked to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan. According to Fightful Select, creative plans...
The Usos Named the Top Tag Team of 2022, Complete PWI Top 100 List Revealed
The Bloodline features the greatest duo in the game today. Jimmy and Jey Uso have topped the PWI Top 500 list for the first time in their careers, as The Usos came in number one on the 2022 list released by the long-running pro wrestling publication. After coming in at...
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with The Bloodlins Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa head to the ring. We then head to a video of The Bloodline attacking Elias after pulling up to the arena earlier today.
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville, FL 12/3/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * NXT Women’s Title : Ivy Nile defeated champion Mandy Rose via DQ. The match then becomes a tag team. * Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley & Roxanne Perez...
Former WWE Referee Shares Story About Vince McMahon’s Dangerous Drunk Incident
During an appearance on the podcast ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,’ former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled a time when an intoxicated Vince McMahon decided to go joyriding. At the time, the crew and wrestlers were all drinking in a Holiday Inn bar area. “I think we were...
Keith Lee Talks ROH Final Battle 2022, Looks Back On History With Shane Taylor & JD Griffey
Keith Lee recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an interview promoting the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view scheduled for this Saturday night. During his appearance on the popular program, “Limitless” Lee commented on his history with Shane Taylor and JD Griffey, his scheduled...
