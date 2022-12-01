ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbc15.com

Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
nbc15.com

Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting your car serviced is becoming more of a challenge. That’s because there’s less people out there to do it. Joe Conant, owner of Conant Automotive in Stoughton, said scheduling a service appointment is becoming more like scheduling a doctor’s appointment, having to do so months in advance.
swineweb.com

Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison

The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
captimes.com

East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity

A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Columbia Co. business owner sentenced to year in prison for not paying tax withholdings to IRS

MADISON, Wis. — The owner of a Columbia County business was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison after pleading guilty to not paying employee tax withholdings to the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, was also ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution, which the justice department said she...
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DNR turning harder left

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
nbc15.com

DOJ: Cambria sausage shop owner sentenced to prison after not paying taxes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Cambria sausage shop owner was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to failing to pay taxes to the IRS, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Christa Johnson was ordered to serve one year in prison, pay a $25,000 fine and...
Badger Herald

Judge dismisses 2020 MMSD lawsuit, WILL files appeal

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington dismissed a 2020 lawsuit against the Madison Metropolitan School District Nov. 23. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — a conservative advocacy group who initially filed the lawsuit — appealed the dismissal Nov. 26. In Feb. 2020, WILL sued MMSD...
Daily Cardinal

Jon Eckhardt receives wellness check after not emailing entire campus for one goddamn day

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. As a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, there are a few reliable constants. One, that rusty bike with a missing wheel still chained to a bike rack near the Subway on West Dayton St. Two, people trying to steal plastic flamingos from campus property. Third, emails from Jon Eckhardt.
captimes.com

Madison's airport is the priciest of nation's 100 busiest airports

Madison’s airport has the highest average ticket price of any of the country’s 100 busiest airports, according to a new study from financial information website SmartAsset. The study, which analyzed data from the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, found the average airfare at the Dane County Regional Airport...
nbc15.com

Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention

PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
nbc15.com

Oregon couple ships thousands of pounds in medical supplies to Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison area doctor worked to get her family out of Ukraine at the start of the war back in February. Now, she and her family are putting in long hours to ship thousands of pounds of medical supplies to the country. “When my family came...
news8000.com

UW Health recommends no testing for RSV cases

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – Cases of RSV are on the rise, but there is some good news. According to UW Health experts, most RSV cases do not need testing for the virus as most kids recover at home. Similar to COVID, RSV is considered to be a stronger virus...

