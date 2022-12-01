Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Spray-painted house in Janesville, Wisconsin highlights affordable housing crisis
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The...
nbc15.com
Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting your car serviced is becoming more of a challenge. That’s because there’s less people out there to do it. Joe Conant, owner of Conant Automotive in Stoughton, said scheduling a service appointment is becoming more like scheduling a doctor’s appointment, having to do so months in advance.
swineweb.com
Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison
The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
rockfordscanner.com
SEE IT, SNAP IT, SEND IT: (No Cop, No Stop) RS source send us their dash camera video of horrible drivers in Winnebago County
RS source Jennifer sent us her dash camera footage. of horrible drivers in Winnebago County. @shortyylutfz #baddrivers #fyp #dashcam #dadhcams #dashcamvideos #baddriving ♬ Summer day – TimTaj. We keep everyone ANONYMOUS,. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal...
captimes.com
East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity
A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
‘Wetlanders’ urge Madison leaders to reconsider new development proposal
A group residents in one northside neighborhood are urging Madison leaders to protect their wetlands and reconsider an area development proposal.
Columbia Co. business owner sentenced to year in prison for not paying tax withholdings to IRS
MADISON, Wis. — The owner of a Columbia County business was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison after pleading guilty to not paying employee tax withholdings to the IRS, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, was also ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution, which the justice department said she...
fox47.com
Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages
MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DNR turning harder left
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
nbc15.com
DOJ: Cambria sausage shop owner sentenced to prison after not paying taxes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Cambria sausage shop owner was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to failing to pay taxes to the IRS, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. Christa Johnson was ordered to serve one year in prison, pay a $25,000 fine and...
Badger Herald
Judge dismisses 2020 MMSD lawsuit, WILL files appeal
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington dismissed a 2020 lawsuit against the Madison Metropolitan School District Nov. 23. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — a conservative advocacy group who initially filed the lawsuit — appealed the dismissal Nov. 26. In Feb. 2020, WILL sued MMSD...
Daily Cardinal
Jon Eckhardt receives wellness check after not emailing entire campus for one goddamn day
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. As a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, there are a few reliable constants. One, that rusty bike with a missing wheel still chained to a bike rack near the Subway on West Dayton St. Two, people trying to steal plastic flamingos from campus property. Third, emails from Jon Eckhardt.
captimes.com
Madison's airport is the priciest of nation's 100 busiest airports
Madison’s airport has the highest average ticket price of any of the country’s 100 busiest airports, according to a new study from financial information website SmartAsset. The study, which analyzed data from the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics, found the average airfare at the Dane County Regional Airport...
nbc15.com
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
nbc15.com
Oregon couple ships thousands of pounds in medical supplies to Ukraine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison area doctor worked to get her family out of Ukraine at the start of the war back in February. Now, she and her family are putting in long hours to ship thousands of pounds of medical supplies to the country. “When my family came...
news8000.com
UW Health recommends no testing for RSV cases
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – Cases of RSV are on the rise, but there is some good news. According to UW Health experts, most RSV cases do not need testing for the virus as most kids recover at home. Similar to COVID, RSV is considered to be a stronger virus...
nbc15.com
Crews respond to Christmas tree fire in Township of Dekorra, remind public to water trees often
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded to a Christmas tree fire in the Township of Dekorra early Saturday morning. Poynette/Dekorra Fire and EMS responded to a single family residence on Tipperary Road in Dekorra just before 4 a.m. after a responder on scene confirmed they could see smoke. Units...
Comments / 0