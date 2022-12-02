Read full article on original website
Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing
The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
Atlanta McDonald's staff helps woman deliver her baby inside restaurant bathroom
One Mcdonald's in Atlanta served up way more than Happy Meals earlier this week. The restaurant's staff helped a woman deliver her baby, who they now call "Nugget."
The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch
Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
The Raising Cane's Location That Can't Legally Sell Chicken Fingers
Imagine walking into an ordinary-looking McDonald's and asking for a cheeseburger and fries. The cashier tells you they can give you the fries, no problem, but they can't sell you cheeseburgers because it's against the law. What? How can McDonald's not be allowed to sell burgers? That's pretty much one of the only foods it's known for. How can a place whose menu is mostly burgers not be able to sell them? With this in mind, you can begin to understand the confusion people have if you tell them a certain Raising Cane's isn't legally allowed to sell chicken fingers.
Delish
McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin
Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
blavity.com
TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips
Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
What is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Florida? What is the Most Plentiful?
It's arguably fair to say that many Americans love fast food. It can be inexpensive in comparison to other out-of-home food options. Much of the time, it's quick. And if you like fried food, it can be tasty.
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
The 30 Oldest Restaurant Chains in America
It’s easy to assume that all major restaurant chains have been around basically forever. If you were born at any point within the past 40 years or so, major ones like Burger King, IHOP, and Applebee’s seem to have just always kind of existed, emerging into the world franchise-ready. But all restaurant chains, large and […]
I visited McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant in Chicago — and tried delicious international fare like the Chinese Kung Pao Chicken Sandwich and Malaysian mango sundae
Located on the lower level of the company's corporate headquarters, the sprawling restaurant provides an upscale McDonald's experience.
Chick-fil-A Just Entered A New Area of Business for the First Time Ever
The brand's latest retail endeavor is a nod to its cult-like following among customers.
Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item
Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Heinz®, America’s Favorite Ketchup®, Launches “Tip for Heinz” To Help Fans Fight the Restaurant Condiment Woes
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Three in four North Americans prefer Heinz ® Ketchup when dining out, yet nearly half feel there is nothing they can do when restaurants don’t carry their beloved condiment, according to a recent survey. Even more, the word used most to describe respondents’ feelings when a restaurant doesn’t serve Heinz was ‘disappointment.’ 1 Heinz, America’s Favorite Ketchup ®, announces today, “Tip For Heinz,” a first-of-its-kind program that emboldens fans to enact change and end their condiment disappointment for good. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005202/en/ Heinz launches first-of-its-kind program, “Tip for Heinz,” giving condiment fans who are tired of dining out with generic ketchup a voice to enact change. (Photo: Business Wire)
