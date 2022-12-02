ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
B93

27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock

The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WFAA

Texans asked to wear pink Monday in honor of 7-year-old Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Residents throughout Texas are being asked to help honor a 7-year-old girl who was found dead following an abduction last week. Athena Strand, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, went missing last week in rural Wise County, and her body was discovered on Friday night.
Mix 97.9 FM

Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?

Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
LoneStar 92

The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them

It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
LoneStar 92

Texas Crickets Are So Smart, They Can Tell You The Temperature

It's true, crickets in Texas can tell you the temperature with their cute and soothing little chirps. Nature fascinates me. There are so many cool things that animals and plants can tell us and/or do for us. For example, did you know that beavers help to ease climate change? Or, that rats can detect landmines?
LoneStar 92

A Viral Video from an England Transplant to Texas Gets H-E-B Perfectly

If you ask any East Texan what chain store they would love to have in the area, about 80 percent would have H-E-B in their top three. Brookshire's is king here, and nothing wrong with that, but we would like to see a little bit more grocery competition in East Texas. A video has been going viral from Oli Pettigrew, known as thatenglishmanintexas on TikTok. He is a transplant from across the pond to our great state and takes some time to sing the praises of his local H-E-B.
LoneStar 92

These 9 Texas Towns Really Know How To Celebrate Christmas

It's that time of year. Christmastime. Sure, there's Santa, awesome gifts, and delicious food but it's also time to decorate and celebrate the season. Texas is a holly jolly state. There are plenty of towns in the Lone Star State who go all out not only with decorations for Christmas but with fun activities too.
LoneStar 92

Texas Baby Kidnapped 51 Years Ago Just Reunited with Her Family

Can you imagine discovering your 22-month-old infant has been kidnapped by the babysitter and not knowing if your baby was safe or even alive?. You'd likely never give up hope or give up looking for her, and that's exactly what the Apantencl family of Ft. Worth Texas can attest to.
KXAN

Report names best rooftop bars in Texas

A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you're looking for a change of scenery. If it's a view you're after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be.
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

