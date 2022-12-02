ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Home for the Holidays': ECU alum returns to North Carolina for Christmas concert

By By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
 3 days ago

New York-based actress Kristin Wetherington enjoyed a homecoming of sorts in June when she returned to her alma mater as one of the stars of ECU Summer Theatre’s “Mamma Mia.” This weekend, she is home for the holidays with a Christmas concert performance in Washington, N.C.

“Home for the Holidays,” to be performed Saturday, reunites the Greenville native with several members of the “Mamma Mia” cast for a holiday showcase at the historic Turnage Theatre. Wetherington, a Harvard graduate with several Off-Broadway and film and television credits to her name, will be joined by ECU Musical Theatre program coordinator Jessica Doyle-Mekkes and more than half a dozen students for the performance.

The concert, nearly six months in the making, was first proposed when Wetherington was in Greenville for the revival of ECU’s Summer Theatre. Over lunch, former professor Jeffery Phipps told his former student that she should consider performing a concert at Arts of the Pamlico, where Phipps now serves as artistic director.

“I said, ‘I’d really love to do a Christmas concert,’” Wetherington recalled. “I love holiday music. When else do you have more reason to sing than at Christmas?”

Although it was July, Wetherington began rehearsing Christmas music, trying to determine which songs to include on the program. “My husband calls me Buddy the Elf,” she said, laughing. “I mean, I love Christmas. I lean in hard for Christmas.”

When Wetherington found that several of the songs she was leaning toward needed backup vocals, she reached out to some ECU students who were part of the cast of “Mamma Mia” to see if they would have time to add a professional gig to their schedules and earn a little extra cash for Christmas.

“Those students that were in ‘Mamma Mia,’ I saw them in a rehearsal. I knew they could do anything that I threw at them,” Wetherington said. “They’re all remarkable. They’re great singers; they’re great dancers.”

ECU senior Lauren Moore, who was Wetherington’s understudy for “Mamma Mia,” jumped at the chance. A Raleigh native and musical theater and professional acting major, Moore had never performed in Turnage Theatre and had not done a Christmas show in years since ECU’s student performance season generally wraps up in November to allow time for exams.

“It can be hard as a college student with finals,” she said. “(But) to get to sing Christmas songs and spread joy and cheer, there was no doubt in my mind.”

For the show, Moore will be part of a trio singing “Silent Night” and also will be part of an ensemble performance of “Winter Song.”

Songs featured in the program range from hymns to pop tunes and favorites from decades gone by.

“My grandmother has asked me repeatedly to make sure that I do ‘O Holy Night,’” Wetherington said. “We had to do Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You.’ It’s everywhere this time of year, but it’s everywhere for a reason.”

Also included are “Merry Christmas, Darling,” made famous by the Carpenters, and “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes.

“We ended up with kind of this Broadway meets Greenville show,” Wetherington said, adding that some of the Broadway touches come from her voice coach, Andrew Byrne, and Broadway choreographer Robin Levine.

“The whole premise of it is story and song with a real emphasis on being home in North Carolina for the holidays,” she said. “It’s got some personal stories to me and also some things that I think any North Carolinian will relate to. We’re celebrating the joy of Christmas through music.”

ECU junior Zion Zollicoffer will serve as dance captain for the concert. Zollicoffer, a Charlotte native and musical theater major, worked with Wetheringon on “Mamma Mia” and most recently on “Bright Star,” where she served as assistant director.

Since September, he has been meeting with Wetherington via Zoom and has rehearsed with musical tracks and studied videos of the choreography.

“I’ve done something similar to this during COVID, but we would also perform it digitally, too, so I’ve never had to do something where we’ve learned something digitally and then had to do it in person,” he said. “(It) is a very unique and valuable experience because I think that is how a lot of the professional world works.”

The first chance for Wetherington and fellow performers to rehearse together on stage didn’t come until earlier this week when she flew to Greenville from New York. A member of the USO Show Troupe, Wetherington has spent many Christmas seasons traveling to other parts of the nation and world to perform for U.S. military service members and their families. But the arrival of her daughter has meant that Wetherington opts for more virtual performance opportunities and others closer to home.

“I’m not hopping on a plane to Korea anymore although I did get to do that and it was awesome,” she said. “That’s not really going to work for my lifestyle anymore being a mom.”

The “Home for the Holidays” concert will have a bit of USO-style flair as some of the costumes were donated by United Service Organizations, a nonprofit that has been providing entertainment to troops and their families since 1941.

Wetherington hopes to be able to put those costumes to use and would like to see the concert become an eastern North Carolina holiday tradition. Though the program would vary from year to year, she would like the relationship with ECU theater and dance students to be an ongoing one.

The concert not only would provide students with a professional performance opportunity but would give Wetherington a chance to visit her Greenville-area family for the holidays.

“Nothing makes you want to be home more than having a child,” she said. “I really want it to be like a love song to being home for Christmas.”

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

