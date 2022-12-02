Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Family of nurse killed at Anamosa Prison sues state for gross negligence
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The parents of a nurse who was murdered while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary are suing the State of Iowa on multiple counts. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was...
KCJJ
Washington man sentenced to 30 years in prison after impregnating adopted daughter twice
A Washington man will spend decades in prison after police say he impregnated his adopted daughter twice, then helped her to obtain abortions. According to a news release from Washington County Attorney John Gish, 65-year-old Kevin Orris was charged with Incest and 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse in September of 2021. Washington Police say they learned Orris repeatedly committed sex acts with his daughter, whom he and his wife adopted in 2009, between 2016 and 2021. On two occasions, Orris impregnated her, and each time he helped her get an abortion.
Daily Iowan
Roy Browning Jr. sentenced to 50 years for killing wife in 2019
This is a developing story, check back for updates. Roy Browning Jr., 70, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday at the Johnson County Courthouse for killing his wife in 2019. The sentencing comes after he pled guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 12 and took a lesser...
Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test
The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
KCRG.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary works to nurse animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” living conditions in Washington County
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader. An Iowa City man who killed his wife over some significant financial losses will spend decades in prison. But the latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That's up from around 3,000 just five years prior.
KCJJ
Trial date set for IC man accused of lying in murder investigation, destroying evidence to help suspect escape
A trial date has been set for an Iowa City man facing charges that he lied to police during a murder investigation. 22-year-old Mazin Mohamedali was a resident of the South Governor Street apartment where 19-year-old Quincy Russom was shot and killed in February of 2021. Iowa City Police say Mohamedali had specific knowledge that 23-year-old Sammy Hamed was the shooter. Arrest records indicate Mohamedali waited to call 9-1-1 to report the murder, then lied to investigators about how many people were involved and gave fabricated descriptions. Police say with the proper information, Hamed could have been arrested shortly after the murder. Instead, he was taken into custody almost ten days later.
ourquadcities.com
QC gang member sentenced to prison
A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law
According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids was initially charged with the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
KCJJ
Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old now wanted by police after skipping court date
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child is now wanted by police after skipping a court date. Court records indicate 33-year-old Chris Gordon failed to appear at a case management conference on Monday. A warrant was...
KCJJ
IC woman accused of throwing stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner in the garbage after realizing it was not a cellphone
An Iowa City woman faces charges that she threw away a stolen $3,000 merchandise scanner after realizing it wasn’t a cellphone. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Rihana Alamin of East Market Street is seen on surveillance video browsing the aisles of CVS Pharmacy in the Old Capitol Town Center just before 12:45pm on November 10th. At one point, she can allegedly be seen taking an Iron Man electronic merchandise scanner and putting it in her purse. The scanner had been left unattended on top of some merchandise.
KCJJ
Two men arrested after allegedly threatening staff of downtown IC bar with a knife and shattering a window
Two men have been arrested after one allegedly threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bar with a knife while another shattered a window. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were called to The Sports Column just after midnight Saturday. Arrest records indicate 19-year-old Cole Witter of Bettendorf repeatedly struck the door of the establishment after he was kicked out, shattering the glass. The cost to replace the window is estimated to be $600.
ourquadcities.com
Man had cocaine, $8,000, Narcotics Unit alleges
Detectives allege they found a 40-year-old Davenport man with cocaine, marijuana and $8,000 after he ran off when officers arrived. James Tate faces three charges of controlled substance violation, and three charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. On Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department...
Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday
Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
x1071.com
Man arrested for role in severe beating in Dubuque
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested for allegedly trying to set his apartment on fire
An Iowa City man was arrested after allegedly trying to set his Wayne Avenue apartment on fire earlier this week. According to police, the incident occurred Tuesday around 2pm. 26-year-old Parker Hawkins reportedly started the fire for the purpose of eliciting a fire department and police response. Investigators say Hawkins lit some papers on fire on top of his electric stove, exited his apartment, and yelled at nearby bystanders to call 911.
