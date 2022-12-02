Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Knew What to Expect
Jaylon Johnson knew Justin Fields' toughness and expected he would find a way to play against Green Bay, just as he knew Aaron Rodgers would play.
Jaylon Johnson knew Justin Fields' toughness and expected he would find a way to play against Green Bay, just as he knew Aaron Rodgers would play.
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0