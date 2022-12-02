Read full article on original website
How to create your own crypto wallet
There are software wallets and hardware wallets. Here are the steps to create either one.
Benzinga
xHashtag Launches .SOUL Names for Web3 Identity on Ethereum
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2022) - xHashtag recently announced the launch of Soul Names, a Web3 domain name to showcase all the reputation credentials accumulated across Web3 in one single place. The new offering allows users to map a .SOUL domain name consisting of commonly used words, phrases, and terms to a crypto wallet address. For each .SOUL domain, xHashtag automatically spins up a verifiable digital CV that aggregates all the Web3 credentials claimed in the form of Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), and showcases it on a simple-to-understand webpage called SoulPage. SoulPages are accessible through any browser without any additional plugin through the .soul.page DNS gateway, so if a user has purchased example.soul domain, the associated SoulPage can be accessed by navigating to example.soul.page.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Developers Simple Yet Elegant Solution Buries UNI Or CAKE Single Staking Solutions
Oryen Network is a brand-new DeFi platform that uses cutting-edge technology to make DeFi services simpler, quicker, and more profitable. This system is based on the novel protocol OAT, or Oryen Auto Staking Technique. A non-censored, community-owned reserve currency called ORY is the Oryen team’s answer to DeFi’s problems, and holders of the currency get rebase awards every 60 minutes, or 24 times each day.
tipranks.com
Coinbase says Apple blocked last app release on NFTs
In a series of Thursday tweets from its Coinbase Wallet account, Coinbase said, "You might have noticed you can’t send NFTs on Coinbase Wallet iOS anymore. This is because Apple blocked our last app release until we disabled the feature…Apple’s claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, so that they can collect 30% of the gas fee…For anyone who understands how NFTs and blockchains work, this is clearly not possible. Apple’s proprietary In-App Purchase system does not support crypto so we couldn’t comply even if we tried…This is akin to Apple trying to take a cut of fees for every email that gets sent over open Internet protocols…The biggest impact from this policy change is on iPhone users that own NFTs – if you hold an NFT in a wallet on an iPhone, Apple just made it a lot harder to transfer that NFT to other wallets, or gift it to friends or family…Simply put, Apple has introduced new policies to protect their profits at the expense of consumer investment in NFTs and developer innovation across the crypto ecosystem…We hope this is an oversight on Apple’s behalf and an inflection point for further conversations with the ecosystem. @apple – we’re here and want to help". Reference Link.
Virtual Cards and Super Apps' Big Future in B2B Payments
With an increasing number of businesses going digital, virtual cards are fast becoming the preferred method of payments in various markets across the world, thanks to their ability to help curb overspending and crack down on the mismanagement of funds. As PYMNTS reported earlier this year, the worldwide value of...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
Business Insider
How to delete or deactivate your Apple ID account
You can delete your Apple ID from Apple's Data and Privacy website. Once an Apple ID account is deleted, you'll lose access to a number of services and saved content. Deactivating your account is a temporary alternative to permanently deleting your Apple ID. While an Apple ID is essential for...
Apple In A Rush To Diversify iPhone Production Out Of China — Analyst Says Hold Your Horses, It Won't Be That Easy
Apple Inc. AAPL is looking to quickly reduce its iPhone production exposure to China, Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend. The transition may not come easy for Cupertino, according to an analyst. The Apple Analyst: Apple analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $200 price target for the...
icytales.com
How to Add Money to PayPal: 4 Steps to Get Started Now
In this article, we will discuss how to add money to PayPal using a linked bank account. We will also discuss adding money to a PayPal account even if you don’t have a linked bank account. You will also know about what is PayPal cash account and why you need it.
altcoinbuzz.io
Top 5 Decentralized Exchanges DEXs For Crypto
The whole FTX collapse showed us two things that stood out. Use non-custodial wallets and start using DEXs. Now, as for DEXs, at Kyberswap you get the most bang for your money. They are a DEX aggregator. This means that they look up the best swap rates for you across...
Volkswagen CEO Plans To Present Software Roadmap On December 15: Report
Volkswagen AG VWAGY Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume is likely to present new software plan at a supervisory board meeting on December 15. In the plan, Reuters reported, Blume is likely to put forth his aims to make the automaker's software competitive by the end of the decade. The vision...
XPeng, Baidu, Nio And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Zhihu Inc. ZH shares climbed 19.8% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 33% on Friday. Zhihu, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Bilibili Inc. BILI shares surged 14.9% to...
altcoinbuzz.io
NFT News | NFT Market Coming Back? | Decmeber Week 1
Last month was a breakthrough month for NFTs. In November, NFT sales rose for the first time in seven months despite all the turmoil in the crypto space. It remains exciting to imagine the future of NFTs, but the short-term horizon is becoming hazier. So, many NFTs struggled to demonstrate...
9to5Mac
How to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad
As far as technology has advanced, there are still times when you might need to send or receive a fax. Whether it’s a rare or regular occurrence, fortunately, you can handle your fax needs with an app. Read on for three ways to receive and send a fax with iPhone or iPad, including two free options as well as solutions for businesses with strict privacy requirements.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google transits to Memory Safety Languages for added Mobile Security
Google’s transition to more safe memory languages has brought down the security vulnerability count on Android from 223 in 2019 to just 83 in the current year. And the business unit of Alphabet Inc’s subsidiary last week made the announcement, as it achieved 65% success in surpassing memory safety flaws.
The Verge
Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
9to5Mac
1Password now saves SSO through Apple, Google, Facebook, more in Chrome, Firefox, Edge
1Password has received a handy update today that solves the issue of remembering how you signed up for a service. Now the popular password manager will save your login credentials even when it’s through a single sign-on option through Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. 1Password announced the public release...
