Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man faces up 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 28-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charges on November 21. Laurance Wilson was caught with a gun in his vehicle on April 29 in Slidell, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to...
Melville resident arrested and charged with inciting felony in connection to shooting
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Melville resident and charged them with inciting a felony connected to a shooting.
Suspect booked in Metairie homicide
A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of trying to run over husband at retail outlet
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Shara Samantha Cabellero, 37, of Napoleonville, was arrested over one year after an alleged domestic incident at a local retail outlet. The alleged incident took place in Pierre Part on October 28, 2021. On that date, “deputies interviewed the complainant who advised that he...
Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after flipping car ‘several times’ off of Antioch Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Fit “flipped several times” in the 9000 block of Antioch Rd. on Saturday, December 3. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Ryan Jackson, 28, of Lutcher. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to...
Man accused of killing grandmother, mother due in court Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom is expected in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Aaron Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.
brproud.com
GoFundMe created to pay for funeral of 28-year-old mother of five killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund a funeral for a 28-year-old mother who was killed in a domestic-related incident last week. The fundraiser’s description said Da’Ja Davis, 28, left behind five children ranging from six months old to 10 years old.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
wbrz.com
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested
ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Arrests made in Vehicle Theft case; Juvenile arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
On December 2, 2022 the Houma Police Department was contacted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where they advised an investigation into similar incident mentioned below and a suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigators from both agencies worked jointly which led to the apprehension of these individuals. The investigation...
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle. Louisiana – On Friday, December 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 21, 2022, Laurance Wilson, age 28, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana pleaded guilty as charged to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
houmatimes.com
HPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting on Lafayette Street
On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 2300hrs the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 1104 Lafayette Street. Upon arrival officers located a 27 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his extremities. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via ambulance where he received treatment and is listed in stable condition.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma
On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
wbrz.com
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to trial Monday
BATON ROUGE - A woman suspected of poisoning two people, her husband and a long-term boyfriend, is on trial for first-degree murder. Meshell Hale is on trial in East Baton Rouge Monday for the death of Damian Skipper, a man Hale referred to as her "husband" and whom she is accused of poisoning in June 2015.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 1