ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-AMFM

Suspect booked in Metairie homicide

A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
METAIRIE, LA
WAFB

Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested

ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
ZACHARY, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting on Lafayette Street

On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 2300hrs the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 1104 Lafayette Street. Upon arrival officers located a 27 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his extremities. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via ambulance where he received treatment and is listed in stable condition.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma

On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy