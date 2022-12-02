ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

These Are the Cities Home Buyers Are Moving to Most

It’s moving season until Big City prices drop. A record number of people are looking to move cities due to housing costs. Home buyers are paying special attention to cities in California and Florida. Rising mortgage interest rates are no joke. They've doubled this past year, sending monthly mortgage...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
TheStreet

Finally There's Some Good News for Renters

Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
TheStreet

Luxury Home Market Seen Escaping Decline Next Year

U.S. housing prices have finally started to fall in general. The median price for existing-home sales totaled $379,100 in October, down 1.5% from $384,800 in September and 8.4% below a record high of $413,800 in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. But the picture is different for luxury...
Fatherly

October Rent Map Report Shows Where Rent Is Finally Dropping Nationwide

Rent prices — and the cost of housing in general — has been one of the more persistent pains of the current inflation situation. But — although rents are still much higher today than they were a year ago — things are finally looking up (or down, depending on how you look at it.) Basically, new data shows that rent is finally dropping nationwide, month-over-month. However, there are still some metrics that need improvement. Here’s what you need to know.
msn.com

Airbnb To Let Apartment Tenants Rent Their Space if Building Is ‘Friendly’

Airbnb recently launched a new program that will enable apartment tenants in certain buildings to be hosts. Dubbed “Airbnb-friendly apartments,” the company said that this program will “unlock the economic benefits of hosting to help renters cover the rising cost of living.”. Find: Move Over Airbnb –...
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”

