Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
These Are the Cities Home Buyers Are Moving to Most
It’s moving season until Big City prices drop. A record number of people are looking to move cities due to housing costs. Home buyers are paying special attention to cities in California and Florida. Rising mortgage interest rates are no joke. They've doubled this past year, sending monthly mortgage...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Finally There's Some Good News for Renters
Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
The 9 US cities where buyers have the best shot at scoring a home because home prices have dropped the most since the spring
See how far home prices have fallen in home-buying hotspots like Austin and San Francisco as the housing downturn intensifies.
California's housing market is cooling off faster than any other US state, even though it's still really costly to buy a home there
As housing demand fades, several cities in California have seen home prices fall more than 5% from peak values earlier this year.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Luxury Home Market Seen Escaping Decline Next Year
U.S. housing prices have finally started to fall in general. The median price for existing-home sales totaled $379,100 in October, down 1.5% from $384,800 in September and 8.4% below a record high of $413,800 in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. But the picture is different for luxury...
October Rent Map Report Shows Where Rent Is Finally Dropping Nationwide
Rent prices — and the cost of housing in general — has been one of the more persistent pains of the current inflation situation. But — although rents are still much higher today than they were a year ago — things are finally looking up (or down, depending on how you look at it.) Basically, new data shows that rent is finally dropping nationwide, month-over-month. However, there are still some metrics that need improvement. Here’s what you need to know.
8 Southern Cities Poised for a Housing Crisis
The South is so iconic, full of rich history, gorgeous scenery, and diverse groups of people, that it seems like its housing markets would be on a constant upswing. Yet even here, the housing market...
The most popular city in the US for new renters is on the MS Coast, data shows
People are moving to the Coast to rent an apartment or house, even as prices surge. Here’s more.
Airbnb To Let Apartment Tenants Rent Their Space if Building Is ‘Friendly’
Airbnb recently launched a new program that will enable apartment tenants in certain buildings to be hosts. Dubbed “Airbnb-friendly apartments,” the company said that this program will “unlock the economic benefits of hosting to help renters cover the rising cost of living.”. Find: Move Over Airbnb –...
Home delistings hit record as mortgage rates, home prices remain elevated
A record number of homes in the country have been taken off the market amid high interest rates, inflation and growing fears of a recession, according to a new report from Redfin.
This 31-Year-Old Investor Nearly Quadrupled His Multifamily Housing Empire From California to Texas in Just 3 Years
Sean Kia has built a $7.5 billion multifamily empire in the Sun Belt. Here's how he did it.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
