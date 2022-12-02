Read full article on original website
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest
A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
Holiday Fun on the Suncoast
The holidays come around quicker each year. I’m convinced this is just another aspect of aging. So, when you are planning your activities for that sweet slice of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, thoughtful consideration of all options is a must. There are the usual suspects, including Universal Studios and Disney World if entertaining visitors. And, of course, local favorites like Selby Gardens and Mote Marine are a given if showing off some of Sarasota’s great destinations. We were thinking out of the box as we set out to narrow down a long list of interesting ideas to a “must-try” trio for this sparkly season. And we have a little something for everyone.
getnews.info
Sarasota Security Alarm Corporation has a lot covered for all security services in Sarasota, FL
Sarasota Security Alarm Corporation is a reliable security system installer that has served Sarasota residents and businesses around Sarasota for years. Sarasota Security Alarm Corporation installs your new system quickly and professionally. It collaborates with clients to create a unique security solution that meets their specific needs. Contact them today for your security needs.
businessobserverfl.com
Mobile plant shop pops up in Tampa
The founders left careers to drive the 1967 Shasta Camper around the area. Founders: After recently ending their careers in the technology and health care sectors, Matt Wolmer, 32, and Monet Izquierdo, 30, have fully committed to driving their mobile plant shop around Tampa Bay in a 1967 Shasta Camper they adoringly named "Flora."
businessobserverfl.com
How to take your company from startup to unicorn
My story is different than what you hear from most technology founders. I didn’t graduate from (or drop out of) an Ivy League school like Harvard or Stanford. I went to Florida State University. I grew up in a small town outside Jacksonville, having no idea what entrepreneurship was except for what I saw on TV. I didn’t relocate to Silicon Valley to start ReliaQuest.
businessobserverfl.com
Blockchain integration firm helps businesses prepare for Web 3.0
The founders of Tampa-based BlockSpaces have been on the frontlines of the internet's next phase for more than a decade. Investors/investment: BlockSpaces, to date, has landed $7.25 million in investment capital. After securing the backing of a few angel investors, Leadout Capital led its first institutional funding round, which attracted support from Mark Pincus, the founder of mobile app company Zynga, known for games such as “Angry Birds,” “Farmville” and “Words With Friends.” Other investors include GTMfund, Tampa-based Druid Ventures and Tony DiBenedetto, one of Tampa’s early tech entrepreneurs — he founded Tribridge and led it for 19 years of incredible growth, selling the firm in 2017 to DXC Technology.
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota Associates Deliver Totes for Hope To Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
AutoNation, Inc., America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer, kickstarted its annual Drive Pink (DRVPNK) Across America Day with Associates in AutoNation stores from coast to coast filling thousands of Totes for Hope cancer comfort bags and delivering to hospitals, treatment centers and cancer facilities in their local markets. At Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota, Associates assembled and delivered Totes for Hope to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Sarasota.
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
Mysuncoast.com
A special exhibition at Temple Emanu-El
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temple Emanu-El’s new art committee hosted a special exhibition featuring over 50 original works of art made by temple members. The event provided art workshops, a gallery, and a social setting where to discuss and enjoy the art. According to organizers, the event is a...
Mysuncoast.com
A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
Mysuncoast.com
Seafood and Music on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 5th annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival has begun. The family-friendly event offers an opportunity to enjoy a variety of fresh seafood cooked on-site. Live music and plenty of food, drink, and art is available during the event. The festival began on December 2nd...
fox13news.com
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
995qyk.com
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
businessobserverfl.com
Growing private aviation club lands second NCAA partnership
AeroVanti Club, which is dual-headquartered in Sarasota and Annapolis, Maryland, recently landed another NCAA athletics department. Now to complement being the exclusive aviation partner for the University of Central Florida Knights, the Orlando school’s football team, the club announced a similar partnership with the Maryland Athletics, the athletic department for the University of Maryland Terrapins.
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
wfla.com
Stunning home in Lido Key set for absolute auction this weekend
DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning a stunning, sun-drenched private residence overlooking the picturesque beaches of Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida. For more information call 1-800-332-3767.
Longboat Observer
Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch
A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
Comments / 1