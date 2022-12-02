Read full article on original website
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Blockchain integration firm helps businesses prepare for Web 3.0
The founders of Tampa-based BlockSpaces have been on the frontlines of the internet's next phase for more than a decade. Investors/investment: BlockSpaces, to date, has landed $7.25 million in investment capital. After securing the backing of a few angel investors, Leadout Capital led its first institutional funding round, which attracted support from Mark Pincus, the founder of mobile app company Zynga, known for games such as “Angry Birds,” “Farmville” and “Words With Friends.” Other investors include GTMfund, Tampa-based Druid Ventures and Tony DiBenedetto, one of Tampa’s early tech entrepreneurs — he founded Tribridge and led it for 19 years of incredible growth, selling the firm in 2017 to DXC Technology.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Pulmonology Program Led by Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Joins Two Global Organizations
The USF Health and Tampa General Hospital pulmonary and critical care medicine program earned two national designations: as a founding member of the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance and selection as a Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network. November 29, 2022 — Tampa General Hospital and USF...
businessobserverfl.com
Early risers: Teen startups delivered key lessons for today's leaders
Current role: Founded a company in February 2021, Lakewood Ranch-based OnPlace, that helps master-planned communities nationwide create, develop and build amenities and other components for a neighborhood. Onstad launched the firm after some two decades doing similar work for developers, including Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch. She’s already grown to three employees in the first nine months, and is working on multiple projects. “I’m on the other side of fear now,” Onstad says, about starting something on her own after being with bigger organizations.
businessobserverfl.com
Mobile plant shop pops up in Tampa
The founders left careers to drive the 1967 Shasta Camper around the area. Founders: After recently ending their careers in the technology and health care sectors, Matt Wolmer, 32, and Monet Izquierdo, 30, have fully committed to driving their mobile plant shop around Tampa Bay in a 1967 Shasta Camper they adoringly named "Flora."
floridapolitics.com
Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa
Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debt
Tampa skyline during the holidaysPhoto byAdobe Stock. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, leaving many of us looking for ways to pay for our holiday shopping sprees. Everyone has a holiday wish list - and yours may be finding a way to pay your credit card bill.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Pete receives four bids to redevelop Tropicana Field site
Four developers, including the Tampa Bay Rays organization and its partner, Hines, have submitted bids to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site in downtown St. Petersburg. Proposals were due by 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 2, and, as expected, Sugar Hill Community Partners, one of the finalists of the previous request...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota center for trauma recovery debuts to big interest
A centralized — and soothing — place to help people overcome trauma in their lives is quickly gaining traction in the region. Key takeaway: The Resilient Retreat in Sarasota, a $7 million project that opened in the fall, helps trauma and abuse survivors move forward and find peace.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa law firm hires veteran litigator in of-counsel role
Frank Brown, a longtime labor and employment law litigator, has been appointed to an of-counsel role at the Tampa office of GrayRobinson, a law firm that has more than a dozen offices throughout Florida, as well as a presence in Washington, D.C. According to a news release, Brown has more...
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
fox13news.com
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.
The Tenants Bill of Rights is intended to safeguard those who rely on Section 8 vouchers by prohibiting permissible income discrimination. TAMPA, Florida: Renters in Tampa allege housing discrimination persists despite the city council approving a Tenants Bill of Rights earlier this year." We just want to live like everyone else," said Kenneth Lofton, who is seeking a place to reside. "But it's difficult...you know? All you have to do is keep going."
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Body Electric closes, restaurants open
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The popular Body Electric Athletic Company is closing its St. Petersburg gym. The owners took to social to inform the public about the unexpected closing, stating the gym was a “challenging undertaking, but we went big, knowing that everything would have to go right to make it work.”
995qyk.com
7 Tampa Bay Restaurants Great For Hosting Holiday Parties
Time to get those work holiday parties booked before it’s too late! We went to Yelp to see what the best holiday party restaurants are in Tampa Bay. We took some of their best options and added a few of our own. Holiday work parties give employers a great...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Iconic Vinoy Resort and Golf Club Announces Opening of Sunni Spencer Boutique
The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club will add to St. Petersburg’s burgeoning shopping offerings with the opening of Sunni Spencer, the Tampa-based luxury fashion boutique’s newest location, as part of the historic resort’s comprehensive renovation. Sunni Spencer will open in December 2022 in The Vinoy’s reimagined elegant lobby. The thoughtfully curated boutique will sell chic, resort-inspired clothing, accessories and swimwear for women, men and children.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22
DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
mynews13.com
Record-breaking convention traffic for Tampa in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Convention Center is set for a record-breaking 2023, with its busiest convention schedule in its history. Visit Tampa Bay capitalized on selling Tampa as a convention and tourism destination during the pandemic. Even in 2021 alone, Visit Tampa Bay stated it saw 24.6 million...
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! This weekend, we’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled programing to highlight some of our favorite NewsBreak Contributor stories from across Florida. We’ve got stories on the renaming of Tampa International Airport’s giant flamingo, holiday lights at the Florida Botanical Gardens, where to see "snow" in Florida this winter and more.
wild941.com
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
Comments / 0