The founders of Tampa-based BlockSpaces have been on the frontlines of the internet's next phase for more than a decade. Investors/investment: BlockSpaces, to date, has landed $7.25 million in investment capital. After securing the backing of a few angel investors, Leadout Capital led its first institutional funding round, which attracted support from Mark Pincus, the founder of mobile app company Zynga, known for games such as “Angry Birds,” “Farmville” and “Words With Friends.” Other investors include GTMfund, Tampa-based Druid Ventures and Tony DiBenedetto, one of Tampa’s early tech entrepreneurs — he founded Tribridge and led it for 19 years of incredible growth, selling the firm in 2017 to DXC Technology.

3 DAYS AGO