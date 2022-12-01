Li-Cycle, a Canadian lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, will expand its operations in Monroe County, New York. The project is expected to create 269 jobs. The new facility, known as the Rochester Hub , is currently being constructed on a 41-acre parcel of land formerly known as Eastman Business Park South. This is in addition to the company’s first U.S. Spoke facility currently operating within the business park.

1 DAY AGO