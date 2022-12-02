ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the Call on Letting Justin Fields Play

 3 days ago
To Bears coach Matt Eberflus, nothing has changed in terms of how the team decides this week on whether Justin Fields plays, and Fields reveals his thoughts on this.

