ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson

Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

French language enthusiasts welcome Macron, who offers encouragement

Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Zulu Club gives back this holiday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Holiday Tipping and Donations

It’s that time of year again to give to those in need and for gifting to or tipping those hardworking individuals who help our lives run more smoothly. Food pantries and shelters are always in need of additional donations, but never more so than during the colder months and the holidays. Then there are home healthcare providers, grocery and food delivery people, trash collectors, newspaper, mail carriers and — of course — anyone who, for example, helps you keep your home clean, your hair coifed and your nails well-groomed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Son of a Saint to Host Annual Gala on Dec. 9

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Son of a Saint will host its 2022 Annual Gala signature fundraising event on Friday, Dec. 9, in partnership with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year’s event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit’s myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA Chic

Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included

In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
KENNER, LA
wgno.com

1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?

The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Residents of River Parishes busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration

GARYVILLE - It's bonfire season for the River Parishes, and one group is already getting to work on their annual creation. Joshua Weidert spearheads a local group called "Blood, Sweat and Bonfires." Weidert, along with the friends he grew up with, use knowledge passed down through generations to build unique and eye-catching bonfires each year.
GARYVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy