Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson
Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
theadvocate.com
French language enthusiasts welcome Macron, who offers encouragement
Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
myneworleans.com
Holiday Tipping and Donations
It’s that time of year again to give to those in need and for gifting to or tipping those hardworking individuals who help our lives run more smoothly. Food pantries and shelters are always in need of additional donations, but never more so than during the colder months and the holidays. Then there are home healthcare providers, grocery and food delivery people, trash collectors, newspaper, mail carriers and — of course — anyone who, for example, helps you keep your home clean, your hair coifed and your nails well-groomed.
myneworleans.com
Son of a Saint to Host Annual Gala on Dec. 9
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Son of a Saint will host its 2022 Annual Gala signature fundraising event on Friday, Dec. 9, in partnership with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year’s event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit’s myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Louisiana resident Angela Alvarez is the Latin Grammy Awards' oldest winner
Is it true that 95-year-old Latin Grammy Award winner Angela Alvarez lives in or around New Orleans? I believe I heard her say something like that in an interview. Angela Alvarez is a Baton Rouge resident who, at age 95, is the Latin Grammy Awards’ oldest winner. She was named best new artist at the Latin Grammys ceremony on Nov. 17.
McKnight's
As legal obligations mount, another religious group abandons the nursing home business
Ongoing financial difficulties and a need for money to settle sexual-abuse cases is forcing the Archdiocese of New Orleans to sell its nursing homes and other elder care interests. Notre Dame Health System, a nonprofit run by Archbishop Gregory Aymond, sold Notre Dame Home Health and Notre Dame Hospice last...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish to open Head Start in former Our Lady of Divine Providence School
Jefferson Parish will open a new Head Start center in January in the building that once housed the Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic School in west Metairie. The center will provide free, early childhood education to 92 children ages six weeks to 5 years old from low-to-moderate income households.
fox8live.com
French First Lady Bridgett Macron visits French public school charter school Lycée Français
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, visited the local French public charter school Lycée Français. She arrived around 3 p.m.; Madame Bridgett Macron toured the uptown school. She is a former educator and made a unique point to be here. This is the...
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
NOLA.com
Holiday concerts at the Jefferson Parish Library kick off with 2 internationally known musicians
Two internationally renowned performers — cellist Evan Drachman and pianist Richard Dowling — will perform at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Drachman received his BMA from The Curtis Institute of Music in 1988. In 1997, at the...
Micah and Heidi Stampley Give Homes a Taste of NOLA With Orleans Foods Beignet Mix
Pictured: Micah and Heidi Stampley |Photo byChris Jones. The perfect beignet checks all the boxes. Whether you’re nostalgic for the tastes of New Orleans or looking for a way to switch up a breakfast routine, the fried treats with their cloudlike interior make everything better.
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included
In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
WDSU
Longtime University of New Orleans professor dies at the age of 88
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime professor at the University of New Orleans has died, according to a statement issued by the university. Kenneth J. Lacho died on Nov. 27 at the age of 88. According to the university, Lacho was a beloved professor in the College of Business and...
wgno.com
1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
NOLA.com
Emmanuel Macron walks the French Quarter, gets down to business in New Orleans visit
Emmanuel Macron became the first French president to visit New Orleans in almost a half century on Friday, and while his one-day whirlwind tour saw him get down to serious business, he also strolled his way through the French Quarter as crowds gathered and street musicians played. At one point,...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
wbrz.com
Residents of River Parishes busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
GARYVILLE - It's bonfire season for the River Parishes, and one group is already getting to work on their annual creation. Joshua Weidert spearheads a local group called "Blood, Sweat and Bonfires." Weidert, along with the friends he grew up with, use knowledge passed down through generations to build unique and eye-catching bonfires each year.
NOLA.com
On Frenchmen, French president samples New Orleans' 'best street to do parties'
After two days of diplomacy, business and promoting his native tongue in Washington and New Orleans, French President Emmanuel Macron sampled the Crescent City's nightlife up close and personal, strolling the Frenchmen Street entertainment strip and soaking up live music at three clubs. Hundreds of people gathered there to see,...
Comments / 0