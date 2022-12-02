ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million

(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy