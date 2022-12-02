Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $284 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won the $494 million prize on October 14. Here are the winning numbers in Friday’s drawing:. 29-31-46-54-67; Mega Ball: 18; Megaplier: 2X. The estimated jackpot for the drawing...
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $305 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $305 million.
iheart.com
Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million
(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
Powerball: These numbers have been drawn most since the last jackpot
While some numbers have been drawn five, six, or seven times since early August, some haven't been drawn at all.
Narcity
Manitoba Lotto Max Winner Thought She Won $2 In The Lottery But Actually Scored $1 Million
A Lotto Max winner in Manitoba couldn't believe her luck when she checked her lottery ticket and found that she had actually won much more than she thought. Diane Hebert of Lorette, Manitoba, initially thought she had won a measly $2 in an October 15 Lotto Max draw and was shocked to hear that her windfall was actually a lot more.
1 ticket wins $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot; here are the winning numbers
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and...
Business Insider
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
A Michigan woman won a ton of cash from the Michigan lottery for a second time, per state officials. The unidentified woman recently claimed her $260K after winning "Super Lucky 7's Fast Cash." The woman said she previously won $4 million in 2017. The unidentified 58-year-old woman purchased her ticket...
Comments / 0