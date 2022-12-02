Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open! The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino

Read full article on original website
Related
5 Fabulous Places for Holiday Parties in Las Vegas off the Strip
Whether you are entertaining guests or are visiting Las Vegas, many people prefer to skip...
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Las Vegas!
Is back in Las Vegas with two locations this Holiday season. Visit Enchant Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Ballpark® and Las Vegas on the Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas through January 1. Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Guests can explore one...
vegas24seven.com
American Authors to bring Best Night of My Life Tour to Red Rock Resort
Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. Multi-platinum, pop-rock outfit American Authors are bringing their Best Night of My Life Tour to Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8 p.m., alongside special guest Billy Raffoul. Tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Annual holiday house lights up for season in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A home that was previously a winner of the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is once again dazzling for the holiday season. Located in Boulder City, owner Dale Ryan has decked out his home for the past 19 Decembers. Ryan says...
Fox5 KVVU
Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
lasvegastribune.net
Public Invited to Christmas Tree Lighting Event Today!
Local residents are invited to join Clark County when it flips on the lights to a giant Christmas tree at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Santa and dignitaries will flip the switch at...
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
travelweekly.com
Abandoned Vegas bus station is now the site of art exhibition
The latest edition of the Bortolami Gallery's "Artist/City" initiative is displayed in a former Greyhound bus terminal next to the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas through Feb. 26. The Artist/City initiative pairs artists with unconventional urban spaces. The Bortolami Gallery, located in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
splashmags.com
Mondays Dark Announces Ninth Anniversary Event December 12 at the Pearl in Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas Strip performers are ready to celebrate nine amazing years of Mondays Dark. Joining host and creator of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock, are more than a dozen of Vegas’ brightest stars. The popular grassroots charitable movement raising much needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations, celebrates its ninth anniversary with a year-end, anniversary spectacular on Monday, December. 12 at 8 p.m. at The Pearl at the newly-reopened Palms Casino Resort. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently on Mondays Dark tickets sale now at Mondays Dark Tickets.
963kklz.com
9 Must-Do Family Holiday Events In Las Vegas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for family parties and other holiday events at home. True, we’re all getting those ham and potato recipes ready for the holiday dinner we’re hosting. But this is Las Vegas, baby! We have so many holiday events around town that are a must if you want to really make this season truly special.
Allegiant Stadium tops international venues grossing over $182 million
As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard's 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium as the No.1 international stadium.
barbend.com
2022 Ms. Olympia Preview
The return of the Ms. Olympia contest in 2020 brought back many old-school fans and generated some new ones. Since that return, only one champion has reigned atop the division, Andrea Shaw. The native of Michigan has made it a priority to represent her sport and division both on and off the stage, but now is the time that she takes off the ambassador hat and gets into champion mode.
10 Best Cities in the West That are Perfect for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Not...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
963kklz.com
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
vegas24seven.com
Canadian Punk Outfit Silverstein Returns to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, April 19, 2023
CANADIAN PUNK OUTFIT SILVERSTEIN RETURNS TO BROOKLYN BOWL LAS VEGAS, APRIL 19, 2023. Featuring exclusive performances by Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and One Step Closer. After an energetic, headlining performance at Brooklyn Bowl earlier last year, emo mainstays Silverstein will be returning to The Bowl for another run, celebrating the release of their latest album “Misery Made Me” on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
From Law to Desserts, Lin Jerome Co-Creates a Food and Beverage Empire in Las Vegas
It’s hard not to be influenced by all of the lights and action while growing in up Las Vegas, Nevada, even if it is a little. Known for amazing food and entertainment and unbeatable hospitality, “Sin City” is also home to a group of food and beverage concepts that singer turned lawyer and later entrepreneur Lin Jerome started with her business partner Alexandra Lourdes.
Courthouse News Service
Downtown Vegas adds splashy resort to revitalized mix
LAS VEGAS (CN) — Downtown Las Vegas sees 24 million visitors annually. One might think the area could rest on its laurels and be fat and happy. But that thinking wouldn’t take into account Derek Stevens, whose vision and drive has resulted in the first, built-from-the-ground-up casino development downtown in 30 years.
Comments / 0