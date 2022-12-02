Read full article on original website
Related
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Dearborn church to host 50th anniversary Boar's Head Festival
Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church in Dearborn will host performances of the Boar's Head Festival play this weekend. The 50th-anniversary showcase will feature the Vanguard Voices choral ensemble and the Dearborn Chamber Orchestra. The Boar's Head Festival, a Christmas ceremony dating to medieval England, typically featured a feast of roasted boar's head. Slaying a...
downriversundaytimes.com
Lincoln Park Fantasyland opens with Train Club display, Festival of Trees
LINCOLN PARK – Cheerful holiday tableaus, a Festival of Trees and the perennial Lincoln Park Train Club display greeted guests Nov. 26 during the opening night of Fantasyland at the Kennedy Memorial Building. The display runs through Christmas Eve at the center, 3240 Ferris St. Admission is $2, and...
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
thesuntimesnews.com
Hotel Hickman's Chuckwagon BBQ: Same Great Food, but New Ownership
One of the reasons why the new owner of Hotel Hickman’s Chuckwagon BBQ wanted to take over the well-loved eatery was that she didn’t want to see the delicious food go away. Well, it’s not and in most ways the spot for good BBQ in downtown Dexter will...
Noel Night, ice sculptures, giant teddy bear: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
December kicks off in metro Detroit with lots of festive activities, including ice sculpture displays, holiday shopping, indoor and outdoor performances at downtown venues, a tour of a mansion in Grosse Pointe Shores and art markets. Noel Night. The 48th edition of this holiday season tradition in Detroit's Midtown and...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Come try this tasty item at Twisted Burger Diner
FLINT TWP., MI - While there are plenty of burger options in the Flint-area, Twisted Burger Diner has become one of the more popular choices for people. Located at 3142 Miller Road in Flint Township, the diner launched over two years ago and is known for its burgers nestled inside a pretzel bun.
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K
Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in Macomb County set to open Sunday night for people in need.
insideauburnhills.com
The Sights & Sounds of Downtown Auburn Hills
I thought I would “pluck” this photo from my cell phone and share it with you. I took it earlier this week. If you’ve been in our downtown lately, you’ve most likely seen these birds hanging around and enjoying all that is downtown Auburn Hills. No, they aren’t props that we brought in for the holidays. They found their way downtown all on their own. I figured they wanted to be in a location where there were a lot of people around to keep an eye on them, especially since we just celebrated Thanksgiving Day. It’s amazing how integrated wildlife is in this entire area. Consider the deer populations in Rochester and Rochester Hills. The deer have become so comfortable being among us humans that they walk down sidewalks and into parking lots just like any other pedestrian. I suppose the unique nature of this rafter, or flock if you will, is just one more added feature to our downtown. And yes, a group of turkeys is called a rafter. They supposedly got that name because turkeys sleep in trees, sort of like sleeping up in the rafters. Anyway, hopefully they don’t become a “Bird”en.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
The Oakland Press
Local pillar of Warren community still staying active at age 95
When Eleanor Bates was a teen, her sister-in-law joked that she must have been born in a hurry because she’s always on the go. Fast forward decades later and even at age 95, the lifelong Warren resident is still very busy. Bates is a member of the Warren Historical Society, the Warren Beautification Commission, the Warren Symphony Band Board, and the Warren Concert Band Board. This month, she finishes serving on the Van Dyke Public Schools Board of Education. She was elected in 2005.
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000
As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront
Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
Comments / 0