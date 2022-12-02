The Democratic vote in rural areas has collapsed. New report looks at what it would take to change that.

Read full article on original website
William Hess
2d ago
I'm done with the Democrats and I'm done with their cities. I've lived in DC and NYC and neither is in a better state then when I left. Now I'm in rural Virginia and there's no homeless to step over, there's no car jacking, or people doing drugs on my street. What their is there is plenty of. Fresh air. Neighbors are neighborly. Decency. And no one asking the government to pay their loans for them.
