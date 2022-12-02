Litton to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India

Litton Das has been named the Bangladesh captain for their three-match ODI series against India at home starting in Dhaka on Sunday.

Tamim Iqbal, the regular ODI captain, had earlier pulled out of the series because of a groin injury . He is also doubtful for the Test series that begins in Chattogram on December 14. Taskin Ahmed has also been ruled out of the first ODI because of a back injury.

Litton has not captained Bangladesh in an ODI before but led them in a T20I back in April 2021. He did not have the best of outings at the time, falling for a first-ball duck in a rain-shortened game. He has, however, been in excellent form across formats for Bangladesh and is their highest scorer in ODIs this year with 500 runs in ten innings averaging 62.50.

"Litton is one of the more experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well," Jalal Yunus, BCB's chairman of cricket operations, said in a statement. "It is most unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially because under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batsman in this format."

While no replacements have been named for Tamim, Shoriful Islam has been called up the side for Taskin.

Bangladesh have been on a role in ODIs under Tamim's leadership, winning eight out of 12 matches played this year. They are placed fifth on the ODI Super League table and are one of seven teams to have qualified directly for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The ODI series between Bangladesh and India gets underway on December 4 in Dhaka, with the second match to be played at the same venue on December 7. The final game of the series will be staged at Chattogram on December 10.