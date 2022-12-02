Read full article on original website
How to Take Care of Your Hydrangeas in Winter (for Big Blooms Next Summer)
When it comes to caring for hydrangeas in the garden beds and containers, prep work in fall and winter will help boost blooms when the next growing season rolls around. Help your hydrangeas get through their dormant phase of rest and think of this TLC as an investment in future growth.
Bartlett Pear vs. Anjou Pear
Pears have been a favorite snack in North America since the 17th century when European immigrants arrived with pear trees. Thanks to their smooth texture, colonizers referred to pears as butter fruit. Bartlett pears and Anjou pears arrived somewhat later, but have since become two of the most popular varieties...
Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?
“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple vs. Autumn Blaze Maple Tree
Do you love maple trees that produce brilliant fall colors? If so, you’ll definitely want to learn about the Fall Fiesta® sugar maple and the Autumn Blaze maple. In this guide, we’ll discuss the overlaps and differences of the Fall Fiesta® sugar maple vs. Autumn Blaze maple tree. So, we’ll cover the plant classifications, physical characteristics, native ranges and ideal growing conditions, landscape uses, and their fall foliage.
10 Things To Consider Before Planting A Fruit Tree In Your Backyard
There are plenty of benefits to growing your own fruit in your backyard, but before you go and make space for a new tree, there are a few considerations to ask.
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
How To Keep a Poinsettia Alive After Christmas
What is the top-selling plant in the world? According to Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, author of Bloom: The Secrets of Growing Flowering Houseplants Year-Round, it’s the poinsettia. Amazingly, nearly 70 million poinsettias are sold each year, mostly from mid-November right up until Christmas. The poinsettia is so popular that National...
Invasive Bradford pear trees to be banned in Ohio in 2023
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Curb Appeal In The Winter
Are you selling your home in the winter? This is the time of year that notoriously the real estate market slows down which can mean that it is difficult to find buyers, but if you market your home right, you may be surprised. Your home's appearance is everything when buyers are first considering if they are interested or not. This can be difficult in the winter months. How can you boost your curb appeal when all of the trees are bare and the lawn is frozen over?
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
This Rooster Christmas Wreath Will Make Your Door Distinctive And Fun—And It’s 80% Off
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string...
Earn billions by planting wild plants, the hotter it gets, the more “money you make”
Tiliacora triandra was once a wild plant in the mountains, now it has been planted on a large scale by Mr. Nguyen Quang Dinh (resident of Tam Anh Nam commune, Nui Thanh district) and suddenly brought economic benefits. high. “King” leaves Tiliacora triandra. According to the introduction of many...
Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter
Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
14 Places To Buy Cheap Christmas Trees In Western New York
If you celebrate Christmas and you love real trees, chances are, you'll be on the lookout for one this year. But does it have to cost an arm and a leg?. The price of everything has gone up this year. So regardless of how many presents you plan to buy, Christmas is about to become more expensive from the get-go. That goes for trees too.
Love in a microclimate: terrarium success
Getting together in the pub with my houseplant-mad mates, the conversation quickly turned to what indoor gardening trends we predict will unfold in the future. While there was some pretty fiery debate over some predictions (yes, this is what us botanists do in the pub), the one thing we were all unanimous on was that the fascination with terrariums was not just here to stay, but going to expand.
Gift Guide for the Beginner Gardener
Speaking from personal experience, sometimes it’s hard to know what gifts to get for your loved ones! I hope this gift guide for the beginning gardener in your life is helpful. I tried to keep the ideas simple and relatively inexpensive. All the links below are my personal favorites,...
Possumhaw: For the love of ladybugs
There was a lady bug named Lizzy. She found herself in a tizzy. On her back she saw spots that grew there like dots. And the whole matter made her quite dizzy. — Anonymous. Please put the ladybug outside without harming her. — Winston Churchill, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (1874-1965)
Real Christmas tree prices expected to rise this season, experts warn
The festive season is right around the corner, but when it comes to picking the perfect Christmas tree, customers might notice a difference. According to the experts at Gardening Express, real Christmas tree prices could be significantly higher this year, after record summer temperatures in the UK and Europe have led to difficult growing conditions.
Using Fallen Leaves For Mulch
Well, leaves have started falling in great abundance. Unfortunately, they pile up on the ground, leading wives to gently (?) suggest they be removed. So, what are we to do?. A solid or near solid ground covering of dead leaves blocks both water and air from penetrating the ground. Trapping too much moisture sets up the area for present and future rot and fungal diseases. Yes, the leaves must go, but what to do with them? Leaving them on the ground for even a short time will weaken a lawn by depriving it of light.
