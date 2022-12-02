100.7 XL Country has teamed up with our friends at Kenyon Noble to make your holiday season the best it can be. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will begin on December 1st and go through December 16th. Deck the Halls with Christmas Cash will give you the opportunity to win $1,000 dollars! That's not it, though! Kenyon Noble is ALSO going to hook up the nonprofit of your choice with $1,000 dollars as well! Two winners, one contest.

4 DAYS AGO