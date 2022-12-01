Dogecoin Price Analysis & Prediction (Dec 1st) – DOGE Taps $0.11 Following 7 Days Recovery, Can It Sustain Momentum?

Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
Better Crypto to Own in 2023: Dogecoin or Shiba Inu?
A dogfight between two meme tokens and a surprise best in show.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
invezz.com
Ethereum price prediction for December 2022
Ethereum price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days. It formed an inverted head and shoulders on the 4H chart. Focus shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve decision. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price had a difficult performance in November as concerns about contagion in the crypto market. It dropped...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Award-Winning Fund Manager Says Bitcoin Price Could Crash to $10K in 2023
Recently, an award-winning emerging markets fund manager explained why he has a pessimistic outlook for Bitcoin in 2023. Dr. Mark Mobius co-founded emerging and frontier markets asset manager Mobius Capital Partners in 2018. Here is some more information from his bio:. “Prior to launching Mobius Capital Partners LLP in May...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Breakout for Large-Cap Ethereum Rival, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Chainlink
The crypto strategist who nailed the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market last year says one Ethereum (ETH) rival is gearing up for a rally. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 660,100 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) looks bullish on the lower timeframes.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin flashes another bottom signal as aSOPR hits lowest since 2018
The Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR), a metric that indicates whether holders are selling at a profit or loss, recorded a downward trajectory below the 1-level, which suggests investors are selling their positions at massive losses. According to CryptoSlate analysis, the aSOPR provided by Glassnode usually signals the transition...
nulltx.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Favored By Analysts While Avalanche (AVAX) And Chainlink (LINK) Plummet
Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) are two of the cryptocurrency projects badly hit by the crypto world’s instability. The duo have plummeted recently in line with the crypto world’s current depreciation. On the contrary, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues its imperviousness to the bear market as it rises 260%...
nulltx.com
Top 3 Gaming Tokens to Watch in December 2022
Gaming Tokens are in-game cryptocurrencies earned while interacting on the platform. Gaming Tokens has a total market capitalization of $6,994,395,550 and a total trading volume of $867,211,974, with some top projects such as ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Decentraland. Note: This List is sorted by their market capitalization from lowest to...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Is ‘Head and Shoulders’ Above Ethereum, Polkadot and Other Crypto Assets in One Metric: Santiment
Smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is unsurpassed compared to other digital assets when it comes to one key metric, according to market intelligence platform Santiment. Santiment says that based on submissions to software development hosting platform GitHub, Cardano by far recorded the highest level of development activity over the last 30 days.
