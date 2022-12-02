UJET Connect Provides Seamless Cloud Migration for Contact Center Customers of Legacy On-Premises Providers

Redington brings thirty years of experience helping carriers and enterprises evolve their business communications. Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Dan Redington has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas region, reporting to Ribbon’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Bruce McClelland. Dan will succeed Steven Bruny who will retire in early 2023.

2 DAYS AGO