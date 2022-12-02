UJET Connect Provides Seamless Cloud Migration for Contact Center Customers of Legacy On-Premises Providers

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for ‘Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022’
Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists. FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.
salestechstar.com
Pure IP Launches Webex Calling Solution for PSTN Connectivity
Pure IP, a global provider of enterprise voice communications, is now a Certified Calling Provider through Cloud Connect for Webex by Cisco’s cloud-based phone system, Webex Calling. Customers can now choose Pure IP to enable Cloud Connect for Webex Calling. The program delivers PSTN connectivity with Webex Calling through a world-class selection of providers that underwent a rigorous certification process.
salestechstar.com
Aspire Systems positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Application Transformation Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Transformation Services vendors. Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of Service excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
salestechstar.com
Decision Digital, Recognized as One of the Finest in Managed IT Services Firms, Receives Coveted ConnectWise Partner Referral Award
Decision Digital Awarded ConnectWise Partner Referral Title. Decision Digital, a rapidly growing managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, continues to break records and exceed expectations. They are elated to announce they have been formally recognized and named by ConnectWise with the highly sought inaugural WISE awards’ Partner Referral award.
Wolters Kluwer software recognized as Product of the Year in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced its innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions was recognized as Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business. The Business Intelligent Group uses these awards annually to identify companies, products, and people leading their respective industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005158/en/ Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions wins Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Quill.com Recognized as one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies by Newsweek
Quill.com, an online business and medical product marketplace for small- and medium-sized businesses, was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service Companies for the third year in a row. Newsweek, in partnership with global data-research firm Statisa, Inc., conducted an independent survey of more than 20,000...
salestechstar.com
Mintec Acquires CommoPrices To Extend Its Coverage of Commodity Price Data and Intelligence
Mintec acquires CommoPrices to extend its coverage of commodity price data and intelligence. • Expanding customers ‘one-stop shop’ access to commodity price data, analysis, and forecasting. • Businesses can achieve a stronger competitive advantage through the superior management of commodity risk. • The acquisition accelerates Mintec’s growth in...
salestechstar.com
Ribbon Appoints Dan Redington as EVP, Sales AMERICAS
Redington brings thirty years of experience helping carriers and enterprises evolve their business communications. Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Dan Redington has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas region, reporting to Ribbon’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Bruce McClelland. Dan will succeed Steven Bruny who will retire in early 2023.
Comments / 0