Wolters Kluwer software recognized as Product of the Year in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced its innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions was recognized as Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business. The Business Intelligent Group uses these awards annually to identify companies, products, and people leading their respective industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005158/en/ Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions wins Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business (Photo: Business Wire)
Findings Wins the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for ‘Best Supply Chain Management Start-Up of 2022’
Declared as the Supply Chain Management award winner out of 16 finalists. FINDINGS, the supply chain compliance automation company, won the Ayn Rand ATLAS Award for its innovative technology that allows companies of all sizes to benefit from comprehensive and affordable end-to-end compliance assurance and monitoring for their entire supply chain. The ATLAS award is a joint effort also with AWS, Startup Nation Central, the IAI, and others.
Aspire Systems positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Application Transformation Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Transformation Services vendors. Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of Service excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named...
