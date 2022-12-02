NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced its innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions was recognized as Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business. The Business Intelligent Group uses these awards annually to identify companies, products, and people leading their respective industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005158/en/ Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting innovative TeamMate+ suite of expert audit solutions wins Product of the Year by the 2022 BIG Awards for Business (Photo: Business Wire)

18 MINUTES AGO