ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

How one test can determine your food sensitivities — and help improve your health

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXYBT_0jV1jO7q00

(BPT) - Research has found that 70% of illnesses can be prevented by changes in lifestyle and diet. While many Americans may believe that food affects their health, most don’t know what to believe when it comes to eating healthfully. Many people don’t think much about the connection between food and health, until they experience symptoms directly related to eating, such as digestive issues.

Eating right is not a fad diet

Fad diets and the “one size fits all” approach may promise quick and lasting results but do not improve body composition or promote better health. Although good nutrition is crucial for optimal health, well-being, and disease prevention, it is an area that is misunderstood and a source of confusion for many people.

How knowledge can help you eat better

With so many competing eating plans and diet products on the market, finding the right information is difficult. The truth is, many health conditions, including being overweight, migraines, rashes, arthritis, fatigue, bloating, gastrointestinal disorders, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease and even certain respiratory conditions and skin disorders are affected by an overlooked or misunderstood food sensitivity. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity is one such example.

Unlike a food allergy, which generates an immediate response and can more easily be identified and isolated from your diet (such as a peanut allergy), food sensitivities will produce a delayed reaction, and can be from a multitude of substances. As a result, they are much harder for people to detect. It's vital to know about food sensitivities that may negatively affect your health.

How to identify food sensitivities and what to do about it

Science-based testing, individualized nutrition guidance, and customized meal planning are key to the most effective approach.

Researchers at Yale School of Medicine conducted a landmark study showing that patients with IBS who follow individualized diets based on the Alcat food sensitivity blood test experienced significant symptom improvement. One of the study's authors, Dr. Wajahat Mehal, a professor of digestive diseases at the Yale School of Medicine, said he found the results convincing enough that he now offers the test to his patients with IBS.

State-of-the-art biological testing such as the Alcat test provides a cellular-based lab analysis to evaluate over 450 food substances and additives to determine which foods and ingredients may be the offenders. The test provides a detailed analysis that ranks the degree of reactivity in three categories — mild, moderate and severe — to help a nutritionist customize a meal plan to best support your health.

The easy-to-understand test report includes:

  • Foods-to-avoid list
  • Comprehensive "Understanding your Alcat Test Results" ebooklet
  • Personalized rotation plan
  • Optional 30-minute educational session with a nutrition expert
  • Opportunity for more extensive nutrition therapy with the PreviMedica team

To date, the Alcat Test has helped over half a million people change their health. "For the past several years I've been experiencing a decline in my health — joint and muscle pain, fatigue, headaches, digestive problems, skin rashes, acne, rising blood sugar and blood pressure and steadily increasing weight regardless of how hard I dieted," said Laura from Kansas. "I took the Alcat Test on the recommendation of my doctor. I'm six weeks into the elimination and rotation and the results have been nothing short of a miracle. I've lost 13 pounds, my skin is clearing up, I sleep well, digest well, feel strong and have a lot of energy. I realize now that I've had food sensitivities all my adult life — I'm only sorry it's taken this many years to get to the cause of my health problems."

Looking for ways to use your FSA or HSA funds? PreviMedica is offering an end-of-year discount of 25%. Use code HOLIDAY25 for purchases before December 31, 2022. Learn more about the Alcat test at CellScienceSystems.com or call 1-800-US-ALCAT.

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

Honey May Lower Inflammation and Improve Heart Health, New Study Says

Whether you prefer it on a peanut butter sandwich or in your morning tea, honey is a natural (and delicious) sweetener often touted for an array of health benefits. For example, honey can help soothe coughs and sore throats, heal wounds and relieve gastrointestinal symptoms, and it's packed with antioxidants. However, that doesn't mean you should consume it in excess. Since honey is rich in sugar, eating too much can spike your blood sugar levels and potentially lead to weight gain. Also, the resulting blood sugar spike from consuming too much honey can be especially problematic if you have diabetes. But, in moderation, honey could lead to some benefits to your body and overall health.
shefinds

3 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors

The most important goal of any healthy diet is to nourish your body with all the nutrients it needs to thrive. And as we age, certain nutrients become even more essential to our wellbeing. For example, a range of health concerns may arise during menopause, such as weight gain, osteoporosis, and increased risk of heart disease. Luckily, though, there are plenty of way to keep these issues at bay—starting with adding some powerful superfoods to your daily diet.
CNET

This Dietary Supplement is Making its Rounds as a Sleep Aid. Here's How it Works

Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real. The CDC says 70 million Americans live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help promote better rest, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after and people claim sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
Medical News Today

What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more

Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Weight Loss – Study Finds New Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet

Compared to a diet that includes meat and dairy, a plant-based diet reduces the amount of harmful dietary advanced glycation end-products. According to a recent study by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published in Obesity Science & Practice, eating a plant-based diet decreases inflammatory dietary advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) by 79%, compared to a 15% reduction for a diet that contains meat and dairy products. An average weight reduction of 14 pounds and better insulin sensitivity was linked to the drop in AGEs.
Surprise Independent

Healthy Habits for Your Home

(Family Features) If you’re like most Americans, health is an important aspect of your resolutions when each new year rolls around. While factors like diet and exercise are keys to healthy living, so are the ways you care for your home and belongings. Your home living environment plays a...
Healthline

Does Eating Horseradish Affect IBS Symptoms?

There’s a well-established connection between a person’s diet and IBS symptoms. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common type of gut disorder that affects. of the general population. It’s characterized by symptoms such as abdominal pain and discomfort, bloating, cramping, and gassiness. There’s a well-established relationship between...
Medical News Today

Diet tips to improve insulin resistance

Insulin is a hormone that helps the body absorb glucose and keeps blood sugar levels balanced. Insulin resistance makes it harder for the body’s cells to take in glucose. However, some dietary measures can improve insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when the cells in the body cannot use insulin...
Medical News Today

High fat diets increase sensitivity to non-painful stimuli, may lead to chronic pain

High fat diets are popular in developed countries like the United States but may contribute to health problems, such as inflammation. Researchers are still working to understand the relationship between high fat diets, inflammation, and chronic pain. A​ recent study found that individuals who followed a high fat diet experienced...
MindBodyGreen

Feed Your Gut & Fend Off Stress With The Psychobiotic Diet

For some time now, researchers have known that food influences our mental well-being. However, most studies on nutritional interventions for neurological health have focused on single foods rather than realistic, whole-dietary approaches. That's exactly why scientists from Cork, Ireland, set out to see if a psychobiotic diet designed to promote...
The Crusader Newspaper

Diet plans that boost heart health

Changing the way you eat can change your life for good. Adopting healthier eating habits can improve your heart health and reduce your risk of coronary artery disease. Making healthy swaps like having low-calorie, fiber-rich apple slices instead of potato chips with your sandwich can also help you manage diabetes and blood pressure – two conditions that can increase your risk of heart disease.
Surprise Independent

6 tips to prevent winter injuries

(BPT) - The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can get the best of even the most organized of people, leaving you frazzled and distracted. During the rush of the holiday season, another thing that can be neglected or overlooked is the risk for injuries. Accidents can happen throughout...
cohaitungchi.com

What to Eat If You Have Gastritis

A gastritis diet can help to reduce gastritis symptoms caused by inflammation of the stomach lining. Indigestion, bloating, nausea, and burning stomach pain are often worse after eating fatty or spicy foods. A gastritis diet may be recommended to ease symptoms of an acute (sudden) gastritis attack or manage more...
Surprise Independent

Life After Stroke: 5 tips for recovery and daily living

(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
EverydayHealth.com

Weight Loss Pills, Past and Present: How They Work, Safety, and More

The need for obesity treatments is urgent — more than two-thirds of U.S. adults are overweight, and more than 40 percent are obese, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is a leading cause of preventable premature deaths as well as health problems like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy